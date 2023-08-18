Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SmileDirectClub Vs. Align Technology - Too Much Risk Versus Not Enough

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Smile Direct Club's market cap has fallen from $8.9bn post-IPO, to $221m today, down ~98%.
  • The company has been struggling to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, its shares trading at $0.60 at the time of writing.
  • Smile Direct's business model, offering cheaper teeth alignment solutions with fewer in-office visits, has not been as successful as Align Technology's more comprehensive approach.
  • Align has gone from strength to strength within a market with massive potential, and its shares have delivered fantastic long term gains for shareholders.
  • Buying Smile Direct stock would be a rewarding but risky bet on an unlikely turnaround. Buying Align today is to buy at premium price. I'd maintain a watching brief for now.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Haggerston BioHealth. Learn More »

Happy black woman pointing at her perfect white teeth

Prostock-Studio

Investment Overview

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) completed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in September 2019 - five years after the company was founded - raising ~$1.3bn via the issuance of ~58.5m shares priced at ~$23 per share - a higher figure, apparently, than originally planned.

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.7K Followers

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Fabiancstrjn profile picture
Fabiancstrjn
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (161)
Awesome analysis!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.