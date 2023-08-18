Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Am Opposed To The Proposed Take-Under Of Pipestone By Strathcona

Josh Young
Summary

  • Bison intends to vote against Pipestone Energy's reverse merger with Strathcona, believing it undervalues Pipestone and that a higher offer may emerge.
  • Pipestone's intrinsic value is estimated to be 86% higher than the value allocated in the Strathcona deal.
  • Recent transactions and land sales in the Montney suggest potential upside for Pipestone shares and the possibility of a better price from other bidders.

Bison owns shares of Pipestone Energy (TSX:PIPE:CA), and we intend to vote against Pipestone's proposed reverse merger with Strathcona. We believe this proposed deal substantially undervalues Pipestone, and that another offer may emerge at a premium

Josh Young
Josh Young is the Chief Investment Officer of Bison Interests, an investment firm focused on publicly traded oil and gas companies. And he is the former Chairman of the Board of Iron Bridge Resources, which sold to Warburg Pincus and CPPIB backed Velvet Energy in 2018 for $142 million. He is a value investor primarily focused on energy stocks, natural resources stocks, and companies trading at low multiples to earnings, cash flow, or book value. He has presented at numerous investment conferences, including Platts, LD Micro, Oil & Gas Money, Louisiana Energy Conference, and the Global Resources Investment Conference and has been featured in media including Barrons, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Fox Business News, RT and Oil & Gas Investor Magazine. He is a graduate with honors from the University of Chicago in economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PIPE:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment or vote recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment or voting decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment or vote recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment or voting decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC or CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Funds the author advises owns shares in Pipestone Energy (TSX: PIPE) and may buy or sell shares without any further notice. This is not a solicitation or recommendation to vote for or against the transaction discussed. The note does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities. Any such offer or solicitation will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws. The note is being provided on a confidential basis solely to those persons to whom this quarterly note may be lawfully provided. It is not to be reproduced or distributed to any other persons (other than professional advisors of the persons receiving these materials). It is intended solely for the use of the persons to whom it has been delivered and may not be used for any other purpose. Any reproduction of the quarterly note in whole or in part, or the disclosure of its contents, without the express prior consent of Bison Interests, LLC (the “Company”) is prohibited. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made or can be given with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the information in the quarterly note. Certain information in the monthly note constitutes “forward-looking statements” about potential future results. Those results may not be achieved, due to implementation lag, other timing factors, portfolio management decision-making, economic or market conditions or other unanticipated factors. Nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to past or future performance or otherwise. The views, opinions, and assumptions expressed in this note as of August 2023 are subject to change without notice, may not come to pass and do not represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy or investment. The note does not purport to contain all of the information that may be required to evaluate the matters discussed therein. It is not intended to be a risk disclosure document. Further, the note is not intended to provide recommendations, and should not be relied upon for tax, accounting, legal or business advice. The persons to whom this document has been delivered are encouraged to ask questions of and receive answers from the general partner of the Company and to obtain any additional information they deem necessary concerning the matters described herein. None of the information contained herein has been filed or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any regulator under any state securities laws or any other governmental or self-regulatory authority. No governmental authority has passed or will pass on the merits of this offering or the adequacy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful.ng detailed review of the companies' SEC or CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Funds the author advises owns shares in Pipestone Energy (TSX: PIPE) and may buy or sell shares without any further notice. This is not a solicitation or recommendation to vote for or against the transaction discussed.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Oxbow11 profile picture
Oxbow11
Today, 4:13 PM
Premium
Comments (598)
What are the odds of this not going through? Is there a chance strath may have to up their offer? From the closing price a couple weeks ago i wouldnt expect pipe to be that much different from where it is now if no merger ever took place
d
dpaleo
Today, 3:55 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (31)
Knowledge is a wonderful thing to possess. Sharing it is even more wonderful. So grateful to you Josh Young. I am with you on this one.
D
Dangerous with Crayons
Today, 3:16 PM
Comments (716)
It appears there is some decent upside even if the deal goes through based on current share price. Is that right?
e
energyguy921
Today, 3:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.33K)
Thank you for the excellent update. I own shares and will be voting no.
P
Peter Eldah
Today, 3:03 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (36)
Josh Y the O&G Sage
