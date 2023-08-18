Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS Health: Blue Shield Runs To Amazon, But Valuation Still Makes Sense

Aug. 18, 2023 3:21 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)AMZN, CNC, LLY, MRK, SNY, SNYNF4 Comments
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blue Shield of California has chosen a coalition of providers, including Amazon and Mark Cuban's company, over CVS for its pharmacy benefits manager services.
  • The move is expected to have a minimal impact on CVS's earnings per share in 2025, but could potentially start a chain reaction against the PBM model.
  • Despite the challenges, CVS's valuation remains attractive, and options strategies can provide a good margin of safety and yield opportunities.
CVS Health

hapabapa

On our last coverage of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) we showed no excitement towards the beaten down stock price as we felt the company had overreached on the acquisition front. There were also significant earnings downgrades in store and

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
39.06K Followers

Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.


High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.

Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

G
Gerry Fischer
Today, 4:10 PM
Premium
Comments (20)
Appreciate you’re writing on CVS and not MPW today…
Z
ZallGuttman
Today, 4:01 PM
Premium
Comments (24)
After being forced by my wife's provider to use CVS for the past 2 years for our rx, I am so glad we are now on a new plan with her new job and we do not have to use them. I dread the thought of ever having to go back!
c
cramarion1
Today, 3:47 PM
Premium
Comments (116)
CVS has big problems, have you seen their stores.? They look horrible I believe the company has no pride in there own appearance . Which tells me as a investor they are not going to care about me.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (12.44K)
yes contagion.. in addition less store traffic too..if 4.8mil people are not going in to get their RX, they are not getting flu, ESV, Covid (what's that!) pneumonia, shingles shots, grabbing a bag of Ruffles (oops Bea!)..
CVS set themselves up to compete with insurance companies and doctors..what did they think was going to happen? Locally UPMC/Pitt rules our market and most of the state..I could see them pulling this, wiping out the PBMs.. scale builds a few more million and a tsunami

add to that the Medicaid disenrollment going on now nationally at a fevered pace, back to school bills..RX and front of house traffic down.. ! All healthcare is an avoid for me have none, sold $CVS a while ago for a small gain. Certainly the option presented is a great 'conservative' way to participate. TV is with another good vitamin for us all! BeaRiteAid
