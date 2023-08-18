hapabapa

On our last coverage of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) we showed no excitement towards the beaten down stock price as we felt the company had overreached on the acquisition front. There were also significant earnings downgrades in store and the best play was a defensive cash secured put, creating a 11.75% yield.

Overall, we would not be surprised to see 2025 earnings per share under $9.00. So while it is a great value play here, we don't see material upside while the company is focused on deleveraging. We think the stock will be range bound between $60 on the low side and $80 on the high side in the next 18 months. This gets us to a hold rating but considering the compelling valuation, cash secured puts would be an attractive choice for investors looking for income. The January 2024 $65's looks great, with the net price coming to the low end of our potential trading range.

The stock actually scoffed at that and took off right away. Unfortunately, the news out of California brought it back below the start point.

The News

Blue Shield of California announced yesterday that it was moving to a coalition of providers, including Amazon.com (AMZN) and Mark Cuban's company, in lieu of CVS, for its pharmacy benefits manager services. The fine print here was that it was only doing so for non-specialty drugs. CVS was quick to point out that specialty drugs made up more than 50% of the total contract work for that state, and it was not changing its non-GAAP guidance range for 2023.

Since the program is rolling out in 2024 and the full rollout will be in 2025, CVS reiterating its non-GAAP guidance for 2023 was rather irrelevant. Blue Shield has chosen complexity over dealing with just CVS, as it believes it will save a ton of money in the process. Whether it can successfully deal with five (yes 5) different providers that will provide what CVS did, remains to be seen.

The Longer Term Impact

Even in 2025, the impact from this move is likely to be about 4–6 cents of earnings per share. The bigger fear is that this will start a chain reaction across the country and the PBM model will come under full-scale assault. The two things that investors need to consider is whether insurers can replicate what CVS does via multiple different providers, without increasing their own costs in the process. Obviously, if you have to go to five providers versus just one, you will need a lot of red tape and administrative expenses in between. So that works in CVS' favor, where not everyone will be incentivized to jump ship.

The second thing and the counterpoint is that the PBM model is generally extremely punitive to healthcare costs. We would recommend investors read this wonderful thread that goes over the saga of how PBMs worked with Eli Lilly (LLY) and Sanofi (SNY) to keep Insulin costs sky-high, and how that iron-grip on prices was broken recently.

This is one of the extremely rare issues that both sides of the political network strongly agree upon, and the pressures on the PBM model are likely to simply increase over time.

Valuation

As much as we can harp on the problems within healthcare and the PBM side of CVS contributing to it, there are still two things that support the bull case. The first being that drug companies are still going to be the primary target of any legislation or pricing negotiation. They have to be. As can be seen below, for every dollar of sales, LLY, SNY, Merck &(MRK) make about 4-5 times as much as what CVS and Centene Corp (CNC) do.

So there is more meat on the bone there and while PBM's will feel the wrath, expect the drug companies to face a stiffer hurdle.

The second is the valuation. CVS is not particularly expensive here, and a lot can go wrong over the medium term and the company can still deliver 10% annual returns over the next decade.

We are also generally comfortable with CVS' non-GAAP earnings. With most technology companies, the non-GAAP to GAAP bridge is made predominantly of share based compensation. Here is the big part of that bridge is amortization on intangibles, primarily associated with the AETNA transaction.

Verdict

We warned last time that the earnings estimates were too optimistic and the downgrades have been generally coming in line with that expectation.

The stock remains attractive for the value investor having a long term outlook, alongside modest return expectations. One reason that this is not a "hand over fist" moment is the debt load and CVS' penchant for acquisitions. The recent two purchases were extremely expensive and while CVS looks cheap on a P/E multiple basis, EV to EBITDA is less favorable. CVS will also be deleveraging for at least the next two years as it works off the debt load from the Signify Health and Oak Street Health transactions. So stock buybacks will be on the backburner and CVS will not be able to take advantage of the market pessimism. As before, we like taking the options route and finding opportunities to create yield over betting on big capital appreciation. Sub $70 strikes work best for this as they have a good margin of safety. One idea would be the January 2025 calls for $67.50.

We get a strong yield with an amazing net cost basis of $57.50.

We think this return profile will be difficult to beat by just going long the stock, but more importantly it will create a far less volatile journey towards that return.

