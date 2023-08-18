Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why We Don't Do 60% SPY And 40% TLT

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • With both stock market P/E and interest rates near multi-year peaks, it is a confusing time for most investors.
  • As such, a frequent question from our investing group involves if this is the time to follow “traditional” templates such as the 60%-40% allocation.
  • You will see why we are trimming our equity exposure, but we don't do the 60-40 allocation.
  • Actually, we ALWAYS prefer a dynamic and tactical model to a fixed allocation for better alpha generation.
  • I will use easily accessible data from SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF to illustrate dynamic allocation strategies.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Envision Early Retirement. Learn More »

asset allocation concept graph on blackboard

cacaroot

Thesis

We run an investing group service, and lately, a frequent question from our members involves the direction of the interest rates. And as two more action-oriented follow-up questions, some members asked if:

  1. This is a good time to

As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.

We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
12.3K Followers

** Disclosure: I am associated with Sensor Unlimited.

** Master of Science, 2004, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Management Science and Engineering, with concentration in quantitative investment 

** PhD,  2006, Stanford University, Stanford, CA 

Department of Mechanical Engineering, with concentration in  advanced and renewable energy solutions

** 15 years of investment management experiences 

Since 2006, have been actively analyzing stocks and the overall market, managing various portfolios and accounts and providing investment counseling to many relatives and friends.

** Diverse background and holistic approach 

Combined with Sensor Unlimited, we provide more than 3 decades of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing market, credit market, and actual portfolio management. We monitor several asset classes for tactical opportunities. Examples include less-covered stocks ideas (such as our past holdings like CRUS and FL), the credit and REIT market, short-term and long-term bond trade opportunities, and gold-silver trade opportunities. 

I also take a holistic view and watch out on aspects (both dangers and opportunities) often neglected – such as tax considerations (always a large chunk of return), fitness with the rest of holdings (no holding is good or bad until it is examined under the context of what we already hold), and allocation across asset classes.

Above all, like many SA readers and writers, I am a curious investor – I look forward to constantly learn, re-learn, and de-learn with this wonderful community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL TICKERS IN THE MODEL PORTFOLIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

R
Retired Late
Today, 4:20 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
“So, in the case of TLT, its effective duration is about 25 years.“
BlackRock says 16.79 yrs. as of 8/17. Why the difference?
www.ishares.com/...
H
HenryBL
Today, 3:38 PM
Premium
Comments (38)
Thanks very much for the article. The approach seems to be geared for investors who already have profit from
SPY that they can reallocate some of to TLT. This means perfect sense to me. But for investors like me who are currently in the red ok stocks what do you recommend we do? Should we still sell some stocks converting a paper loss into a real loss to buy TLT or just invest a lower % in TLT? And for a new investor, do you still thinking putting a significant % into SPY right now makes sense? (Putting alot into TLT seems like a no brainier). Thanks for your views on these two questions.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.