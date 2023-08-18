cacaroot

Thesis

We run an investing group service, and lately, a frequent question from our members involves the direction of the interest rates. And as two more action-oriented follow-up questions, some members asked if:

This is a good time to take some of the gains from their equity exposure and replace those holdings with bonds. And in particular, the traditional wisdom of 60% equity plus 40% bonds would be a good model under current conditions.

For A, we think it is definitely a good idea and we will elaborate our reasoning in more detail later. As for B, we will explain why we are not currently allocating our own holdings according to the 60-40 model. And furthermore, we will explain why the 60-50 model (or any fixed allocation model) does not make sense to us. For us, we fundamentally believe the bond-stock allocation should be a dynamic decision based on macroeconomic forces. For example, it simply made no sense to us to hold 40% bond shortly after the COVID breakout when 10-year bond rates dropped below 1%.

And a dynamic allocation model does not necessarily have to be complicated. As you will see, our strategy is quite simple (although definitely a bit more complicated than the 60-40 template). Also, the strategy relies on easily obtainable data. In the remainder of this article, I will use the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) to approximate the "stock market" and the "treasury bonds market."

The considerations behind such choices are largely twofold. First, most investors express their view on the "market," either stocks or bonds, through exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, like SPY and TLT. Thus, anchoring the discussion via two specific ETF funds can make the contents more tangible and actionable. The second reason is more direct, it is much easier for us (and I assume for you too) the readers too) to obtain data on specific funds like SPY and TLT than indices. As a matter of fact, the key parameters used in our dynamic allocation model were coded using ETF data rather than index data. By the way, this part of our model is coded as a Google sheet and you are welcome to download it (Market Sector Dashboard).

SPY and TLT: basic information

Before diving in, let me start with a quick intro to both funds in case there are readers new to them.

SPY and TLT are, respectively, two of the largest ETFs in the large-cap space and long-term bond space. As you can see from the chart below, SPY boasts an assets under management, or AUM, of $405B. As a fund with such a large AUM, SPY offers an extremely tight trading spread and ample liquidity. Although note that as a price, investors pay a bit higher expense (0.09%) compared to other competition funds such as iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). The expense ratio on both of these competition funds is only 0.03%.

The pros and cons of TLT are very similar, in my view. The AUM of TLT is about $39, much smaller than SPY. But as a long-term bond fund, it is one of the largest. As a result, TLT also offers a relatively tight trading spread and good liquidity compared to other funds in this space. But such tradability and liquidity also come with a relatively high expensive ratio of 0.15%. For example, a direct competition fund, the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (EDV), charges an expense ratio of only 0.06%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Part A - the reasons for trimming equity

With the above background, now let's get back to part A of the question mentioned in the first section. As aforementioned, we definitely think it is a good idea to trade equity exposure such as SPY for more bond exposure such as TLT. And I will elaborate on our top two reasons here.

First, the current valuation of the equity market is getting too expensive and unsustainable in our view. Our way of valuation always involves consideration of the interplay between the bonds and equity market. As an example, the chart below shows the yield spread between SPY and TLT (echoing our earlier comments about the easy accessibility of data).

As seen, the current yield spread is at the lowest point since 2011. More elaborate metrics confirm the same picture. As shown in the second chart below, the ECY (excess CAPE yield relative to risk-free rates) of the stock market currently hovers around 2.13% only, approaching the level at the beginning of the 2008 financial crisis. For those new to the concept, ECY is the earnings yield of SP500 on a CAPE basis (cyclically adjusted P/E) minus the 10-year treasury bond yield (US10Y).

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: MacroMicro trend

Second, we see an asymmetric risk-return profile for bonds under current rates. As detailed in our recent writings, our view is that bond rates have reached long-term target levels and do not have too much room to go up further. Some leading analysts, such as Eric Robertsen, Chief Strategist at Standard Chartered Bank, saw possibilities for even more dramatic rate movements. For example, he made a list of 8 black swan events for 2023. And the top item on the list is the possibility for the Fed to cut rates by up to 2%. Quoting Robertsen's own words:

…the FOMC has underestimated the significant damage that rising rates in 2023 will cause to the economy. If the US economy enters a deep recession in the first half of the year, the central bank may switch to a more accommodative monetary policy and cut rates by as much as 200 basis points.

The price of bonds goes up approximately in proportion to its effective duration (that is, in percentage points). So, in the case of TLT, its effective duration is about 25 years. As a result, if the 2% black swan Robertsen predicted indeed materializes, TLT's price would appreciate by about 50% (plus the coupon payments).

Even for a much milder 1% rate decrease, its price would go up by about 25% (see the next chart below). And with current 30-year rates (US30Y) of 4.36%, a 1% rate decrease would bring us to 3.36%, only on par with the long-term average (about 3.58% as seen in the second chart below).

Source: Author Source: Seeking Alpha

But why not 60-40?

Now onto Part B of the question raised earlier. We see it as a good time to trim equity exposure and increase bond exposure, but we do not necessarily see the 60-40 allocation as a good model. Our view is that such allocation should always be dynamically decided.

We have already touched on the need to interpret valuation in the context of interest-free rates. And yield spread is a simple and effective approach in our experience (see our earlier article for more details). To be brief:

Simplicity - yield spread only relies on the most simple and reliable data points (treasury rates and dividends). In investing, we always prefer a simpler method that relies on fewer and unambiguous data points rather than a more complicated method that depends on more ambiguous data points.

Its timeless intuition - no matter how times change, the risk-free rate serves as the gravity on all asset valuations and consequently, the spread ALWAYS provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying relative to risk-free rates. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

Based on the above, our method for dynamic allocation is quite simple. When the yield spread between SPY and TLT (or you can choose other similar equity yields and treasury rates if you want to) is significantly above the historical average, we prefer to hold more SPY than TLT. And vice versa. And under current conditions, our equity-bond ratio is 66%. We will show our specific holdings toward the end.

The yield data from SPY and TLT not only help us to dynamically allocate the bond-equity ratio, but it also helps us dynamically allocate cash - an equally important investing decision in our view. And for this purpose, we use an equally simple concept: the exposure index ("EI"). The EI is defined as the SUM of SPY yield and treasury rates (in contrast, the yield spread is their difference). Since it is the sum, EI provides a measure of the lumped cost of holding cash (i.e., the opportunity cost). Higher EI implies a higher opportunity cost of holding cash (because it could earn a good yield when invested in bonds, equity, or both). And vice versa. The chart below shows our tracking of the EI based on SPY yield and 10-year treasury rates. And as seen, the current EI is among the highest since 2010, and that is the reason why we don't see a good reason to hoard cash at this point (at least not in accounts for active withdrawals).

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha

Current holdings and alpha generation

We have tested our above dynamic allocation method extensively over different market conditions (inflationary, deflationary, bull, bear, et al). And we have been applying this method to our own accounts for more than 15 years now. Both our backtest results and our real accounts have shown reliable alpha generated when compared to fixed allocation strategies such as the 40-60 method (see the first chart below) or the all-weather portfolio (AWP, see the second chart below). Note that our portfolio holds a leveraged fund (TQQQ as shown in the third chart below). That is the reason in the second chart, we named it the leveraged AWP to highlight this. Also note that we prefer some of the equivalent funds to SPY and TLT for their lower expense ratios as mentioned earlier. We don't trade frequently and have little need for SPY and TLT's better tradability.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Source: Author using Portfolio Visualizer

Finally, the fourth chart shows the performance of our dynamic allocation model since Feb 2022, when we launched our investing group service and start publishing our allocation changes to our members. We adjust our allocations monthly (at the end of each month).

As seen, our method (the blue bars) has generated the same returns as the overall market as of our most recent update (the red bars). In our experience, our approach would post a definitive lead after one full business/investment cycle. And this leads us back to our overall view mentioned at the beginning - we think now is about the end of the current rate hike cycle. As rates stabilize or even decline (in the case of a major economic event like COVID), we will benefit from our dynamic allocation methods (i.e., more so than a fixed allocation strategy like 60-40).

Source: Author Source: Author

Risks and final words

Before I close, it is important to point out the risks of our approach. I have detailed these risks in our other articles. But given their importance, I think it is worth repeating here:

First, our portfolio shown above uses leveraged funds such as TQQQ. The dynamic allocation method can work without leveraged funds. However, if you do use leverage, it is important to note that leveraged ETF entails several risks, including but not limited to risks of a total loss, fee drag, and dividend drag.

Specific to the use of SPY and TLT yields (for the calculation of yield spread and EI), we do NOT actually use the simple difference or sum as described above. The reason is that dividend yields do not always reflect business fundamentals accurately due to distortion by things irrelevant to business fundamentals, such as tax law and political climate. We adjust for (and you should too) these factors and correct the distortion, especially in the long term or whenever one of the above factors changes substantially. But again, the simple difference and sum provide a good approximation already and illustrates the essence of our dynamic allocation idea.

To wrap up, the thesis of this article is twofold. First, we view now as a good time to take some of the gains from equity exposure and replace those holdings with bonds. The current valuation of SPY is getting too expensive and unsustainable relative to treasury bonds such as those in TLT. And second, a simple dynamic allocation model could create more alpha in such allocation adjustment than the 60-40 fixed allocation template. Based on easily obtainable data from well-known funds such as SPY TLT, you can generate indicators to guide the dynamic allocation of equity, bonds, and also cash.