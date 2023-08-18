Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 18, 2023 2:43 PM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.05K Followers

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marius Furuly - Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

Ole Hjertaker - Chief Executive Officer

Trym Otto Sjølie - Chief Operating Officer

Aksel Olesen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Diamond - Castlewood Capital

Climent Molins - Value Investor's Edge

Chris Wetherbee - Citi

Marius Furuly

Welcome to SFL’s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. My name is Marius Furuly, and I’m Vice President for Investor Relations in SFL. We have a new format for the conference call this time using Zoom. And I hope this will be both as informative as usual and easier to navigate afterwards for you.

Our CEO, Ole Hjertaker, will start the call by briefly going through the highlights of the quarter. Following that, our Chief Operating Officer, Trym Sjølie, will comment on vessel performance matters before our CFO, Aksel Olesen, will take us through the financials. The call will be concluded by opening up for questions and I will explain the procedure to do this before the Q&A session.

Before we begin our presentation, I would like to note that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, estimates or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, conditions in the shipping, offshore and credit markets. You should therefore not place

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.