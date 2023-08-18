Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Metro AG (OTC:MTTWF) is a company I reviewed once - and did not buy. I've kept the company peripherally on my radar, but haven't really done much analysis since I did my first article well over two years ago. It's worth taking a second look to see what the company can offer us here, and whether the thesis is good enough to deliver some alpha on a conservative basis.

For those not knowing Metro AG, this is a European wholesale giant that, in terms of revenues, competes with the giants out there, like Walmart (WMT) and more local hypermarkets in Europe, such as Carrefour. The company is primarily found in Germany - over 100 stores are found here, but we also find Metro markets worldwide in France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and other countries.

In this article we'll look at precisely what the company has managed and has done in the past two years, and whether this can be invested in.

Metro AG - Fundamentals are so-so in some respects, superb in others.

So, first of all - Metro has very little debt on its balance sheet (Source: GuruFocus). And the simple fact that we're reviewing a low-debt company is of interest here because the interest rate environment of course makes this a massive advantage.

Other than its positive leverage and debt, the company doesn't have many standouts in terms of sector outperformance. Or, to put it another way, we don't see much outperformance in any specific area when it comes to fundamental variables or profitability.

The company is a hypermarket-wholesale sort of business. And by the way, I seem to be the only analyst at this time to cover the company on Seeking Alpha.

Metro has been through some major reorgs over the past 10 years. This has included completely leaving China behind as a loss-making market. It's also streamlined the group structure, alongside leaving other markets including Morocco, Vietnam, Egypt, Greece, the UK, Denmark, and others. This means the company really has no representation across the northernmost of Europe, including Scandinavia and the UK. Russia is of course also something we need to discuss - more on that later - because historically, this was a non-trivial market for the company with over €2.6B in annual revenues.

When I last wrote about the company, its strategy for above-average growth was strategic partnerships and selective M&A to acquire further market-leading positioning in key geographies. The company has continued to do this here.

But let's talk about some issues before going on here. Because there are so many ways to spend your hard-earned capital for investing these days, we need to make sure that we only invest in things we really want to "own".

Metro AG has typically either has average or sub-par profitability. Like any FMCG, it operates using razor-thin margins. The current 2022A group net margin is less than 0.6%, which means it's at the lower echelon of profitability here. It has an operating margin of 1.54% - and this is actually improved from historical results.

The bottom line matters to me, because when you don't make money, this is a problem for any company, but especially a company where you're asking others to invest.

The fact is, the company's revenue/net does not look good.

metro revenue/net (GuruFocus)

Over 83% COGS, a normal operating expense results in either a very low or negative net margin, with either a very low percentage or even, as you can see, negative bottom line profitability. Some explanation exists for today's situation and trends - but not enough.

Due to divesting and shifting organization, the company's revenues have been unstable. They troughed in 2021, but have only started to rise, with a very limited EBITDA and net income.

Metro Revenue/EBITDA (GuruFocus)

This highlights why I really don't envy companies operating in this space. Every cost further deteriorates an already slim and thin margin, and there is almost nothing that can be done to improve this in today's macro, with margins and costs already as high as we're seeing and growing - and any price increases to the consumer side risking a loss of market share.

The latest company results we have are 3Q22. Those were reported less than a week ago - so they're fresh as can be.

The company's transformational and reorganization plan is going according to estimates, which is a positive. The company's performance is actually currently in line with a strong 2022, and the company is fighting an incredibly complex backdrop.

This is the only company I review that has fully committed to continue doing business in Russia. I think this should be viewed as a major risk to the company's valuation and thesis. And it's caused me to mark the company down a fair bit.

Metro IR (Metro IR)

Company execution on a quarterly basis was in line with outlooks, meaning that the company reported growth. That's growth in top-line results, not profit. EBITDA is down, declining by around €150 million to where Metro now is an EBITDA-negative company with a drag of negative €225M for the FY2023 outlook (Source: Metro IR).

The company is still selling products, but it's making less money from it, obviously due to OpEx and CapEx aside from obvious inflation.

Metro IR (Metro IR)

Market sales performance remains solid. In all core markets, including Italy, France, Germany and Spain, the company remains ahead of its wholesale hypermarket peers and the group - moreso even in France and Germany.

The company's multichannel model seems to be working out well, coupling the advantages of the digital marketplace, Apps, online ordering, digital solutions, wholesale stores, and delivery options.

Rather than cutting prices overall, the company is trying to push its volume-related strategy - meaning buy more and pay less, which is the foundation of the entire business model. This is driving the top line but has yet to make any significant impact on bottom-line results, given that losses are actually expanding, not declining.

Metro IR (Metro IR)

Like most stores, we're seeing Metro upgrade and invest both into its infrastructure but also its physical stores. The addition of further digitization is expected to increase accuracy in terms of inventory and stocking. The company's new strategy has been generating sales increases, as well as an increased revenue share in terms of digital sales, as well as a 100 bps increase of its own brands.

The main risks to Metro are inflation and cost increases in my view. Margin is impacted by both this and FX, stock rationalizations, and further improvement programs, which continue at this time.

On the positive, EPS is actually positive. It was negative in 2022, for this quarter it's up to €0.4/share, but this comes adjusted not only for non-cash FX effects but other financial results, as well as India results and sales as well as a comparative 9M €1.62/share but this is inclusive of a real estate gain from 1Q.

FCF is moving the right way despite the EBITDA numbers when you dig down into working capital. The company is working its receivables and supply chain and managed to reduce net debt to around €3.2B, which is almost €600M lower than before. This comes to the following 22/23 outlook, which compared to 2022 can be considered a positive one I think.

Metro IR (Metro IR)

So how do we view this? How do we consider this company as an investment in light of the company's valuation and forecast? Can it be considered an attractive investment?

Metro's Valuation - I say it's cheap, but the upside isn't safe or conservative enough

So, my simple answer to the question regarding the investability of Metro is a "No" here. A few reasons for this.

First of all, this needs to be said. All of the disadvantages of the company come inclusive of the fact that we do not have a dividend yield for this business. We also have a historical EPS growth rate of negative 12.8%. This is not a good place, to begin with. The company currently already trades at an assumption of EPS reversal to around €0.7/share adjusted, which means that even reversing to a 10-12x P/E for €0.6-€0.7/share, this is actually an investment at a negative potential RoR if a low one.

Metro Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

The company has a bare BBB- rating from S&P Global, making it investment-grade rated, but this is one of the few positives we can consider for this business. Aside from this, the company has a market cap of just south of €2.6B at a share price of around €7.22. S&P Global analysts following the company are few - 8 down from almost 15 a few years ago, and not one of those analysts considers the company a "BUY" here. Most of the analysts are either at a "HOLD" or an "Underperform", with 2 at a "SELL" recommendation for the stock. The average PT, despite this, is set to €7.77 from a range of €5 up to €8.84.

To be frank, I don't see the appeal here, and I doubt the market will see the appeal at this valuation either. This is a low-growth company with razor-thin margins with no yield commanding a double-digit P/E for a growth rate that has very little forecast accuracy.

The only appeal I can see in Metro is if the price goes low enough - and that is not the case here. I said in my last article that the price the company trades at today would be attractive. But that was then - and that was before Russia, and the crash in earnings.

Today, I don't even consider €7-€8/share buyable for this business.

Instead, I would say that Metro could become interesting at €4-€5/share, but more than €5/share is not something I would pay for this company. Any other investment I follow and rate a "BUY" would be a better investment here, than a near-unprofitable hypermarket wholesaler out of Germany, even with its international profile.

I remain interested in a turnaround for the company - but until I see clear indications, I'll stay out at this valuation.

Thesis

Metro AG is not an uninteresting stock, but it's one that requires a fair bit of consideration and discounting before you even consider going into it. It's a near-unprofitable wholesale hypermarket with interesting geographical exposure but with many growth-related challenges from operating in multiple markets. Oh, and it's still active, and with the full intention of staying active in Russia despite the multitude of sanctions towards the nation.

These facts make the company a complex investment at best. I would discount Metro AG very heavily based on these facts. The company currently trades at just north of €7/share, but I would not estimate it far below this unless something fundamentally changes.

I would estimate Metro AG to be an interesting play at around €5-€6/share, which makes this company a "HOLD" here despite a significant decline in price since my last article.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills one of my criteria, making it clear why I don't view it as a particularly attractive prospect at this time.

