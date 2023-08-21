TSLY's 49.80% Yield Is Real, But It's Not How I Would Play Tesla

PM Images

Several people have asked me what I thought about the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY). The questions ranged from do I think the yield is sustainable, what do I think of the strategy, and would it be making it into the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio or my main dividend portfolio? I think my answers will surprise some readers as I am a fan of different types of income-producing ETFs that have covered-call components, such as the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) or the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). TSLY utilizes an in-depth strategy to generate its outsized yield, and I am not sure if looking at the sustainability of the yield is the correct way to look at the income generated. Based on TSLY's strategy, it should generate more income than other investments, but the yield will probably fluctuate a great deal as the value of its shares and premiums generated changes. I think the strategy TSLY uses is unique, and the methodology is interesting, but it's not something I would try to replicate. As of now, I am not looking to add TSLY or the other ETFs from the YieldMax family to my holdings, but that doesn't mean the door is closed. For now, I am more comfortable writing covered calls on my own or investing in ETFs such as JEPI or QYLD for double-digit yields. I will break down TSLY's strategy and provide an objective overview for those that are interested in learning more about TSLY.

Seeking Alpha

The TSLY overview and how it generates outsized premiums

The YieldMax ETFs are a suite of products created by Elevate Shares. The YieldMax family has nine ETFs, and TSLY is their high-yield option strategy for one of the most talked about stocks in the market, Tesla (TSLA). TSLY is an actively managed ETF that has a primary focus of generating monthly income by writing call options on TSLA. The assets under management (AUM) are not invested directly into shares of TSLA, so if you purchase TSLY, you don't have exposure to TSLA as an underlying position in the ETF. TSLY uses a synthetic covered call strategy to generate its income and create exposure to the share price of TSLA. Through TSLY's methodology, the ETF is exposed to the share price of TSLA, where some gains could be capped due to its options while the full potential if shares fell would be recognized in shares, and income from the option premiums. Investors who are interested in TSLY shouldn't just look at the TTM or distribution yield and invest; they should do their due diligence because TSLY is a highly specialized ETF that focuses on a complex strategy.

Elevate Shares

TSLY revolves around options contracts on TSLA and its synthetic covered call strategy. TSLY will purchase and sell a combination of call and put contracts on shares of TSLA. There is a big difference between a traditional covered call and a synthetic covered call strategy. When I implement a covered call overlay strategy, I buy shares of a company in blocks of 100 and write a covered call against my shares. I am selling someone the right to purchase my shares at an agreed-upon price on a specific date in the future. This allows me to collect immediate income or premium from holding shares of a company, but my upside is capped because someone is paying me to purchase the shares at the designated price.

A synthetic covered call strategy is much different in my opinion, than a covered call overlay strategy. While the issuing party is selling a call option that is based on the value of the underlying security, in this case, TSLA, the investor who is writing the contract, does not own shares of TSLA. They are synthetically replacing owning the underlying shares through various investment instruments.

TSLY creates its long exposure to TSLA, which is their equivalent of owning the shares by purchasing TSLA call options and, selling TSLA put options to try to replicate the price movements of TSLA. Both the call and puts that TSLY purchases will be on a 6-12 month option chain while the strike prices are approximately equal to the price of TSLA at the time of purchasing the contracts. Through this combination, TSLY can synthetically replicate owning shares of TSLA through the options market.

TSLY generates its income for shareholders through its covered call strategy. Due to the fact that TSLY does not own shares of TSLA, the written call options will be sold short and generally have an expiration date of one month or less. TSLY will look for a strike price that is roughly 5-15% above the current price of TSLA when writing the contract. Writing covered calls will cap the upside potential if shares of TSLA appreciate, and there is a caveat to the strategy that investors should be aware of. If TSLA's stock price appreciates beyond the strike price of the contracts that are sold short, then shares of TSLY could depreciate as the fund would lose money on the short call positions and limit the upside return of the synthetic long strategy.

73.41% Forward Distribution Rate and the 49.80% TTM Distribution Rate are Real

Normally, when I think about large yields, I am looking at BDCs, MLPs, REITs, and ETFs that generate an 8% or higher yield. Some individual equities have fallen so much, such as Altria Group (MO), that its yield has crossed over the 8% threshold. When I look at TSLY, seeing a 49.8% TTM yield or a 73.41% distribution rate, the percentage jumps off the page. The TSLY webpage defines the distribution rate as the annual yield an investor would receive if the most recent distribution remained the same going forward over the next 12 months. The most recent distribution was $0.8303, so if that is multiplied by 12 the forward annual dividend would be $9.96, which is how they are coming up with the 73.41% distribution rate. The 49.8% TTM yield is derived from the $6.77 of distributions TSLY has generated and divided by the current share price. Regardless of how you feel about their strategy, the income generated is real; the questions now are is it sustainable, and is it worth it?

Seeking Alpha

Sustainability is a subjective question, and there are too many variables for me to forecast if the current yields are sustainable accurately. I look at this question differently: is the income generated sustainable? The yield depends on the share price and how much income is generated. TSLA is a volatile stock that can move in either direction at the drop of a hat. TSLY is a newer fund, but is has declared eight consecutive monthly dividends and is establishing a track record of generating income from its synthetic call option strategy. In my opinion, they should be able to generate above-average income on a monthly basis from the strategy, and while the yield on a TTM or forward basis could look drastically different, TSLY should have no problem generating distribution income that produces an enticing yield.

The next question becomes, is the income worth it? For me, there isn't enough data to make a decision. Here are the facts. TSLY went public at $20 and closed at $20.04 on November 23, 2022. Since then, shares of TSLY have generated $6.77 of income, while shares fell -34.13% to $13.19.

For every share of TSLY you had purchased when it went public, you would have lost -$6.81 in share value but gained $6.77 of income. If you took the income rather than reinvesting the distribution, you would be down -$0.04 on each share when the income generated is netted against the loss of capital. The investment is more or less flat.

At the time of this writing, Tesla is trading at $214.77, and it has appreciated by 17.24% or $31.57 per share since November 23, 2022. By investing in TSLA directly, you would have seen 17.24% in capital appreciation over the same period, whereas TSLY was flat with the income and depreciation combined.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

TSLY isn't a gimmick ETF, as it generates real income from a complex options strategy. This is defiantly an interesting ETF that I have put on my watch list. If you're considering investing in TSLY please due your due diligence and read through the fund's prospectus (can be found here). I want to see how TSLY performs over the next several quarters so I can get more data on its correlation to TSLA. At this time, I am not adding TSLY, but that doesn't mean that the door is closed. As a TSLA shareholder, if I wanted to generate income from my shares, I would be more inclined to run a wheel strategy which I am currently not doing. I am neutral on TSLY as it's an interesting strategy, and I will do a follow-up down the road to see how this ETF progresses.