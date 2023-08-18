Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Deere & Company Fiscal Q3: I'm Buying Any Weakness On Its Path To $600

Aug. 18, 2023 3:45 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)3 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Deere & Company beat fiscal Q3 earnings estimates and raised its full-year guidance in its third-quarter earnings report.
  • The company saw sustained demand for agricultural and construction equipment, resulting in strong revenues and profits.
  • While there are short-term challenges, Deere's pricing power and operational excellence support a long-term bullish outlook, with a target price of $600.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

John Deere Tractor

lcva2

Introduction

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been the cornerstone of my dividend growth portfolio since 2020. I initially bought the stock because of two reasons:

  • Deere has a history of consistently rising dividends, buybacks, and outperforming total returns.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.89K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R
Ron1634
Today, 3:59 PM
Comments (2.67K)
A big beat in earnings and yet they got clobbered today.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:09 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.3K)
@Ron1634 Yes. The beat was mainly due to special items. Also, the market didn’t like weak volumes. But that’s Ok
R
Ron1634
Today, 4:21 PM
Comments (2.67K)
@Leo Nelissen Thanks Leo
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.