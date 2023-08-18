lcva2

Introduction

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been the cornerstone of my dividend growth portfolio since 2020. I initially bought the stock because of two reasons:

Deere has a history of consistently rising dividends, buybacks, and outperforming total returns.

I'm bullish on agriculture fundamentals, which include the need for advanced equipment to make the most of every inch of arable land.

Excluding dividends, I'm currently up roughly 130% on my initial investment, as Deere has done tremendously well since 2020. The company has consistently beaten earnings estimates and aggressively hiked its guidance.

The just-released Q3 2023 (fiscal year) earnings were no different.

This Moline, Illinois, based agriculture giant beat earnings estimates by a mile and hiked its full-year guidance (again).

Nonetheless, the stock sold off roughly 5% after earnings.

Despite my bullish view, I do not disagree with this.

While supply chain issues are rapidly fading, the company mainly benefited from pricing. It saw demand weakness in its smaller agriculture segment and might struggle with cyclical demand unless economic growth indicators improve.

However, given my long-term view of this company, I embrace weakness, as I want to boost my stake in Deere at better prices before I expect a new uptrend to $600.

Now, let me give you the details!

Q3 2023 - The Headline Numbers

Let's start with the numbers that hit the wires first. In the third fiscal quarter, Deere reported $10.20 in GAAP EPS, which beat estimates by $1.99, the third consecutive and largest earnings beat since it missed estimates in 3Q22.

However, this earnings beat was caused by one-off items, as I will discuss in a bit.

This exceptional performance was attributed to sustained demand for both farm and construction equipment and effective operational execution across all business units.

The fundamentals in the agricultural sector were characterized as healthy, with a robust order book and positive customer sentiment indicating a strong finish to fiscal year 2023.

Meanwhile, the construction and forestry segment remained sold out for the rest of the fiscal year due to strong retail demand and rental re-fleeting.

It may have something to do with the massive surge in construction spending fueled by the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.

As a result of the aforementioned tailwinds, net sales, and revenues increased by 12% to reach $15.8 billion, with net sales for equipment operations growing by 10% to $14.3 billion. Net income came in at $3.0 billion, or $10.20 per diluted share.

Deere & Company

Please bear in mind that the net income number included a $243 million tax benefit and $47 million of associated interest income stemming from a favorable tax ruling regarding Brazilian VAT tax subsidies.

In other words, the aforementioned EPS beat needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

Having said that, let's dive a bit deeper.

A Closer Look Under The Hood

The production and precision agriculture business segment (I often call this the large agriculture segment) reported net sales of $6.8 billion, marking a 12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Deere & Company

Growth was mainly provided by higher prices.

Furthermore, this segment achieved an operating profit of $1.8 billion, resulting in a robust operating margin of 26.2%.

The increase in operating profit was mainly driven by favorable price realization. Volumes had a minor impact.

These gains were partially offset by higher production costs, increased selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, research and development (R&D) spending, as well as unfavorable currency exchange.

Net sales for the small ag and turf segment increased by 3%, totaling $3.7 billion in the third quarter.

Deere & Company

Growth was primarily driven by positive price realization. Volumes were down.

The operating profit improved year-on-year, reaching $732 million and resulting in a 19.6% operating margin.

This increase was driven by positive price realization, partially offset by higher production costs, lower shipment volumes, and increased SG&A and R&D spending.

Construction and forestry segment net sales rose by 14% to $3.7 billion in the third quarter, mainly driven by price realization and higher shipment volumes.

Deere & Company

The operating profit increased year-on-year to $716 million, yielding a 19.1% operating margin, as pricing power blew cost headwinds out of the water.

Having said all of this, I have mixed feelings when looking at these numbers.

The best news is:

The company's pricing power remains rock-solid, which has always been a strength of Deere, thanks to its superior products and customer service (wide dealer network).

Supply chain headwinds are now quickly fading.

According to Deere, its factories operated smoothly, hitting production schedules as planned. The company saw a return to normal seasonality in the top-line quarterly cadence, indicating the company's commitment to customer commitments and a better customer experience.

The bad news is:

Volume tailwinds are also fading, especially in the small agriculture segment.

This brings me to the next part.

Outlook

Thanks to a strong performance in the third quarter, the company raised its net income outlook for FY2023 to be between $9.8 and $10 billion to reflect strong results and ongoing optimism.

The effective tax rate was updated to be between 21% and 23%, considering the aforementioned favorable tax ruling in Brazil.

Deere & Company

Operating cash flow from equipment operations is projected to be in the range of $10.5 to $11 billion for the fiscal year.

Having said this, in the construction sector, industry fundamentals remain strong, with construction job growth and infrastructure project spending driving demand.

While megaprojects tied to government funds will impact 2024 and potentially 2025, the residential housing market is stabilizing, and non-residential demand fluctuates with reshoring benefits and weakness in some sectors.

Agriculture fundamentals showed strength as well, with strong equipment demand, healthy net income projected for North American farmers, and favorable trends in farm inputs leading to improved farm margins.

Grain production volatility and geopolitical events contribute to tighter stock use, supporting a positive outlook for North American ag markets.

Nutrien Ltd.

These comments are confirmed by every single agriculture player I've researched so far this year.

Furthermore, Brazil's agriculture market experienced a dynamic year influenced by political uncertainty and lower grain prices, impacting farmer income.

Despite these challenges, Brazil maintained record production, expanded acreage, and introduced a supportive government-sponsored financing program.

As a result, equipment production was adjusted in response to changing conditions, with the order book extending through the fiscal year and robust pre-sales for combines.

Inventory levels in North America are expected to wind down, with both new and used inventory projected to be below historical levels on a unit basis by year-end.

Deere & Company

Adding to that, Early Order Programs ("EOP") provided preliminary data on product demand and trends.

Sprayer and planter EOPs showed positive results, reflecting increased supply conditions and favorable technology adoption rates.

Tractor and combines EOPs were launched recently, and while it's early to gauge 2024 demand, the order book is already full for tractors through the calendar year 2023.

In Europe, order books extend into the second quarter of 2024, with market dynamics varying between Western Europe and Central/Eastern markets.

Deere & Company

Stable arable cash margins, declining input costs, and strong dealer networks contribute to a positive outlook for Western markets.

Dairy margins may face pressure, and markets near Ukraine may experience commodity price challenges.

Hence, the company believes that the dynamic European market will be better understood as the fiscal year approaches. In light of new geopolitical challenges in Europe, I agree with that statement.

Valuation

Deere is trading at 12.8x NTM EBITDA, which is a very fair valuation. Nonetheless, I wouldn't bet against a bit more downside, as the market will likely price in a higher likelihood of weakening volumes in the quarters ahead. On top of that, pricing power is likely getting weaker as a result of weaker crop prices and the fact that inflation has come down.

However, I stick to my long-term target of $600, as the long-term bull case remains in a very good spot.

Given short-term challenges, I am looking to buy more Deere if it drops to $340 (or lower).

Once Deere gets support from cyclical growth indicators, I have little doubt that we'll see a violent breakout above $460.

So, for now, we might see more stock price weakness, but I'm going to use that to my advantage.

Hence, my rating remains a Buy rating.

Takeaway

Deere & Company has been a cornerstone of my dividend growth portfolio, driven by its consistent dividend growth and impressive total returns.

The recent Q3 2023 earnings demonstrated sustained demand for agricultural and construction equipment, resulting in robust revenues and profits.

The company's pricing power and operational excellence shine through, offsetting challenges like supply chain issues and weakening volume in certain segments.

While short-term concerns exist, my long-term bullish outlook on Deere & Company's superior products, customer service, and potential for cyclical growth keeps my target at $600.