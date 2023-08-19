Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Nvidia, AMC Entertainment, Snowflake, Twilio And DICK'S Sporting Goods

Aug. 19, 2023 11:00 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO), AMC, APE, SRFM, WRNT, PRZO, ELWS, JNVR, SN, VMW, PLUG
Investors will look to regroup next week after three straight weeks of declines for the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index amid rising concerns over higher Treasury yields and inflation. The market weakness came right in front of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium, which will be a key focus for investors and include a speech by Jerome Powell. Seeking Alpha analyst Gary Gambino advised readers that they should not expect any big surprises to come out of the conference. "The Fed will probably restate its intent to keep interest rates high for an extended period to make sure inflation does not flare up again," he previewed. Early in the week, global flash PMI prints, U.S. durable goods orders, and European sentiment indicators will give economists more data points to analyze. Meanwhile, on the earnings front, reports from Nvidia (NVDA) (analysis), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) (analysis), and Snowflake (SNOW) (earnings breakdown) will be closely watched. On the labor front, the United Auto Workers union set a vote for next week on authorizing their leaders to call for strikes against Detroit automakers Stellantis (STLA), Ford (F), and General Motors Company (GM). Union President Shawn Fain said in a recent statement that talks are moving slowly and have yet to get to wages

Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

