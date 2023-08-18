Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Here's How To Play Nvidia's Upcoming Q2 Earnings Report

Nexus Research profile picture
Nexus Research
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • Despite solid demand for its AI chips, certain analysts and investors are preparing for an underwhelming earnings guidance from Nvidia Corporation following disappointing forecasts from its key suppliers.
  • Supplier SMCI stock plummeted 23.4% following the disappointing earnings guidance numbers. Now, Nvidia’s investors fear that the stock could follow a similar fate if the chip giant offers disappointing earnings guidance.
  • Investors need to understand that Nvidia was much better prepared for the AI revolution than any of its rivals and suppliers.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia remains the undisputed front-runner in the artificial intelligence ("AI") race. However, in order for it to sustain its incredible stock price rally this year, the tech giant will need to prove that the AI boom is indeed translating into material revenue and

This article was written by

Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

Comments (6)

R
RecessionRon
Today, 5:38 PM
Comments (2)
NVDA is going to absolutely crush earnings. I hear SAUDI ARABIA SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND placed an order. Their chips are harder to get than anything and they are well positioned. Every single company needs the hardware and software because every single company has an AI use case. This ain’t financial advice but 480+ after earnings is my guess… I look forward to the sell in prior to earnings to add to my position so that I reap the rewards of an absolute blowout report. Predicting stock split within 18 months. Just my opinion not financial advice … NVDA FTW
n
nzaloi
Today, 5:24 PM
Premium
Comments (10)
Well reasoned common sense. Thanks for posting. Irrational behaviour us prevalent
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 5:37 PM
Premium
Comments (38.58K)
@nzaloi

No us not prevalent at all. Losing out can be worse than losing.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 5:19 PM
Premium
Comments (38.58K)
I am invested in NVDA for the long term. I don't "play" it.
TopGun2 profile picture
TopGun2
Today, 5:00 PM
Premium
Comments (1.68K)
Show me the quarter; no room for any slow down.
m
magenta17
Today, 5:19 PM
Comments (4.91K)
@TopGun2 We're in this one for the long haul. Nvidia has become a monster company in the semi space! Heads you win, tails you win when we bought it under $100! GLTY. Longz NVDA! :-)
