Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Match Group: Upgrading To Buy On Strong Tinder Results

Aug. 18, 2023 4:50 PM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • Match Group reported solid Q2 results with revenue growth exceeding expectations.
  • More importantly, Tinder appears to be stabilizing and growth is expected to start to accelerate.
  • With Tinder showing signs of a turnaround, MTCH is a "Buy."

Young man using a dating app

Ahmani Vidal

Back in June, I wrote that I needed to either see a Tinder turnaround or a cheaper price to become more interested in Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). With the company reporting Q2 results earlier this month, let's catch

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.01K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in MTCH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Alex Pitti profile picture
Alex Pitti
Today, 5:11 PM
Analyst
Comments (4.88K)
King. Good work
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.