Continuing the thesis of my recent widely-read Energy In, Tech Out article, today I am alerting investors to what I believe will likely be a coming excellent opportunity to add to (or start a new position in) the Fidelity® MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC). As I will explain below, this exchange-traded fund ("ETF") is not for every investor, especially those that already have full positions in either Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT). But for investors who don't, and have generally missed the big rally in the Tech Sector altogether, they will likely have a prime buying opportunity in the 2H of this year.

For now, I rate FTEC a HOLD, but recommend potential investors put it on their watch list and have the cash ready to make a significant investment in the ETF between now and year-end. I am writing this article now because I don't have a magic ball as to when it will happen - markets are fluid and can react very quickly to incoming data and/or geopolitical and macroeconomic events.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis in the Tech Sector is well-known and widely understood (at least by most investors). Despite the 2022 bear market in Tech, and the recent weakness in the fund, the 5-year total returns of the FTEC ETF have significantly outperformed the broad market averages as represented by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), the SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DJI), and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ):

That being the case, from a long-term perspective, the case for investing in FTEC is strong: it holds some of the strongest brands and most dynamic companies on the planet.

However, and as explained in my Energy In, Tech Out article, from the beginning of Q3, crude oil and energy stocks have been rising, and Tech stocks have generally been falling. I suspect that will be a continuing trend during the 2H. However, at some point crude will come down - either due to more supply, or from global and macroeconomic weakness due to crude oil's outsized impact on inflation - thus putting upward pressure on interest rates - which will lead to oil demand destruction.

As I explained in the previously referenced article, higher interest rates push up the value of the US Dollar Index (DXY), which makes the foreign currency ("FX") translation for global Technology companies a significant headwind:

You can clearly see the upward strength in the U.S. dollar last year that was a primary catalyst for the Tech selloff, and the weakness in the Index this year that led to the big Tech rally (FTEC is +31% YTD despite the recent selloff). You can also see what the market is currently worried about on the far-right (no pun intended…) of the diagram: a strong bounce in the U.S. Dollar in response to higher crude oil prices, the prospect for continuing inflation, and therefore a higher-for-longer outlook for the Federal Reserve's Fed Funds rate.

What that as background, let's take a closer look at the FTEC ETF to understand why I believe the fund could offer investors a very nice entry point in the 2H of this year.

Top 10 Holdings

The top 10 holdings in the FTEC ETF are shown below and come directly from the Fidelity FTEC webpage, where investors can find more information on the fund:

Fidelity

As can be seen in the graphic, FTEC is certainly a top-heavy fund with ~43% of the portfolio allocated to just two stocks (Apple & Microsoft) while the top-10 holdings combine for 61% of the entire portfolio.

This is why I said earlier that this fund is not a good choice for investors that already have a full position in either Apple or Microsoft. But for those who do not (like the author…), this fund is an attractive Tech fund.

These two companies have been leading FTEC down since the beginning of Q3 (July 1):

And that weakness is likely to continue for three primary reasons:

I expect crude to go higher. I expect inflation to follow crude. I expect the U.S. Dollar Index to follow inflation (i.e., interest rates) Q3 is a typically a seasonally weak quarter for Tech to begin with. Valuations.

On that last point, note that FTEC, Apple, and Microsoft all trade at a significant premium to the S&P500:

TTM P/E Forward P/E Yield FTEC 31.5x N/A 0.72% Apple 29.6x 28.7x 0.55% Microsoft 34.3x 28.8x 0.86% S&P500 21.9x 19.8x 1.57% Click to enlarge

That being the case, I can easily see FTEC falling another ~10-15% at some point between now and year-end. However, over the longer term I am bullish on both Apple and Microsoft. Bullish on Apple for its strong global brand, a growing services segment, its strong free-cash-flow profile, and an imminent iPhone15 release.

While I don't believe in the "ChatGPT/Bing takes over Google Search" narrative (according to GlobalStats, in July 2023, Google still had a ~92% share of the global search market), I do believe that MSFT will be able to integrate AI into Office and leverage the power therein to grow its enterprise software and Azure Cloud businesses for many years to come.

The #3 holding with a 4.6% weight is AI heavyweight Nvidia (NVDA). NVDA is up close to 200% this year on a huge increase in forward sales guidance amid strong demand for its H100 GPUs, its AI roadmap, and the potential in its foray into the networking space.

One of my favorite and arguably under-valued stocks is Broadcom (AVGO). This is the #4 holding in FTEC, with a 3.2%. Broadcom recently broke through its 50-day moving average and gapped lower afterwards:

From a technical standpoint, I can see further consolidation in AVGO as well. However, the stock is a relative value today in comparison to its strong free-cash-flow profile, its forward P/E of only 19.6x, its $18.40/share annual dividend (2.2% yield), and its excellent exposure to AI through growth in its top-tier networking products - specifically its leading-edge Ethernet switches. AVGO is +52% over the past year.

AMD (AMD) rounds out the top-10 with a 1.5% weight. Over the past year, AMD has been significantly lagging the gains that its direct competitor, NVDA, has demonstrated:

Speaking of Nvidia, Baird analyst Tristan Gerra wrote in an investor note: "Our channel checks suggest no competition in AI enterprise for the medium term." Gerra also thinks NVDA's Grace Hopper GPUs will likely become cannibalistic to x86 chips produced by competitors, such as Intel (INTC) and AMD.

Note there is no Google (GOOG, GOOGL) or Amazon (AMZN) in the FTEC portfolio. For those with full positions in those companies (like the author), this fund is an excellent way to achieve a more balanced allocation across the biggest and best Tech companies.

Risks

The risks of my thesis would be a more severe selloff in the Tech Sector due to out-of-control crude oil prices (i.e., inflation) as a result of some geopolitical event (similar to Putin's horrific war on Ukraine that broke the global energy supply chain).

Also, FTEC has a 0.08% expense fee, which is relatively cost-efficient, but could be lower had the MSCI Index it is based on held fewer stocks. It makes little sense to me that FTEC has 61% of the entire portfolio in just 10 stocks, but then has another 300 in the portfolio to share the remaining 39%.

Apple's valuation may contract if the company's doesn't get back into the growth mode that many investors may want to see in order to rationalize its current valuation level.

Summary & Conclusion

The FTEC ETF has an excellent 5-year performance track record (+20.1%) and with a 0.08% expense fee is relatively cost-efficient. However, FTEC has been weak since the beginning of Q3, and I expect further weakness to come in the 2H of the year, perhaps dropping another 10-15%. That, I think, would be an excellent entry point for investors who do not already have big positions in Apple or Microsoft. So, I advise investors who already hold FTEC to keep holding it as a core long-term Technology equity within a well-diversified portfolio. For those investors interested in acquiring some FTEC, I'd start buying at $110-112, and would buy with both hands if the market selloff is strong and takes FTEC below $100. And I am not giving you any suggestions I won't be acting on myself.