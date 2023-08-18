Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Black Stone Minerals: Distribution Cut Looks Likely In 2024

Aug. 18, 2023 5:12 PM ETBlack Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • While Black Stone Minerals kept its production guidance unchanged, a gassier outlook is a slight negative.
  • The company's hedge book is currently a tailwind, but it is expected to become a headwind next year.
  • Expect a distribution cut next year.

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

I've written about Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) a couple of times, taking a bullish view in February, and turning more neutral on the name in May. Let's catch up on the name following its most recent earnings report.

Company

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.01K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
grcinak
Today, 5:38 PM
Premium
Comments (1.54K)
Excellent review. Thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.