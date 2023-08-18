Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amidst Rising Rates, Don't Forget About Growth!

Aug. 18, 2023 5:14 PM ETTLT, CELH, AXON, PEP, COMP.IND
Left Brain Wealth Management profile picture
Left Brain Wealth Management
3.92K Followers

Summary

  • August is traditionally a weak month for the markets, and this August has been no different, with a pullback in both stocks and bonds.
  • Macroeconomic factors have driven the selloff, with rising interest rates impacting stock prices, especially in growth sectors.
  • Despite market conditions, there are opportunities for growth-oriented investors, such as Celsius Holdings and Axon Enterprises, which show strong revenue growth and profitability.

Business 3d tablet virtual growth arrow financial graph on digital technology strategy background with finance data marketing chart analysis report or success investment diagram economy screen profit.

Many growth stocks are on sale now, as a result of rising interest rates

Lemon_tm

Brian Dress, CFA -- Director of Research, Investment Advisor.

Much has been made this month about the fact that August is traditionally a weak month

This article was written by

Left Brain Wealth Management profile picture
Left Brain Wealth Management
3.92K Followers
At Left Brain, we are active investors, pointing our research to companies with accelerating fundamentals in sectors where business trends are supportive of stock prices.Try our Research: Left Brain Investment Research. Subscribers receive 8-10 full length stock reports each month on the sectors where we are focusing our attention. Subscribers also receive The Chosen, our favorite stock and bond opportunity each month.Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter at Jarvis Weekly. We also have a YouTube channel where CEO Noland Langford and Director of Research, Brian Dress, provide a weekly market update and commentary.Make sure to check out our Left Brain Thinking podcast, where we welcome guests from the investing and personal finance world every other Tuesday. Don't forget to click 5 stars and share a review: it helps other investors find the podcast!-Disclosure: No content or material shared by Left Brain is to be construed as a solicitation, recommendation or offer to buy or sell any security, financial product or instrument. The information is not intended to be an invitation or inducement by Left Brain to engage in an investment activity nor is it to be viewed as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of the security or securities that are the subject of any content.The information and opinions contained in Left Brain content are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by Left Brain to be reliable but are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. Third-party information may not be independently verified. Left Brain makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, timeliness, suitability, completeness or relevance of any information prepared by any third party, whether incorporated into Left Brain content, and takes no responsibility therefor.Left Brain generates investment ideas using a combination of quantitative, fundamental and technical analysis, and from a variety of research sources. Left Brain content and all related materials and information are provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis without representation or warranty of any kind. Left Brain disclaims all express and implied warranties with respect to its content, including, but not limited to, any warranties of accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose of use.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CELH, AXON, PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

DISCLAIMER: This report contains views and opinions which, by their very nature, are subject to uncertainty and involve inherent risks. Predictions or forecasts, described or implied, may prove to be wrong and are subject to change without notice. All expressions of opinion included herein are subject to change without notice. Predictions or forecasts described or implied are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions which may prove to be wrong and/or other events which were not taken into account may occur. Any predictions, forecasts, outlooks, opinions, or assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events which will occur. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The opinions and data in this report have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable; neither Left Brain nor its affiliates warrant the accuracy or completeness of such and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. In addition, please note that Left Brain, including its principals, employees, agents, affiliates, and advisory clients, may have positions in one or more of the securities discussed in this communication. Please note that Left Brain, including its principals, employees, agents, affiliates, and advisory clients may take positions or effect transactions contrary to the views expressed in this communication based upon individual or firm circumstances. Any decision to effect transactions in the securities discussed within this communication should be balanced against the potential conflict of interest that Left Brain, its principals, employees, agents, affiliates, and advisory clients has by virtue of its investment in one or more of these securities. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. The price of securities can and will fluctuate, and any individual security may become worthless. A high or favorable rating, rating outlook, gauge, or similar opinion is not indicative of future performance, and no user should rely on any such rating, rating outlook, gauge, or similar opinion to predict performance or potential for return. Future performance may not equal projected or forecasted performance or potential for return. All ratings and related analysis, as well as data, statistics, analysis, and opinions contained herein are solely statements of opinion and are not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any security or make any other investment decisions. This report may contain “forward-looking” information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections, and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will materialize. Reliance upon information herein is at the sole discretion of the reader. THE REPORT IS PROVIDED ON AN "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS WITHOUT REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY OF ANY KIND. Left brain Wealth Management DISCLAIMS ALL EXPRESS AND IMPLIED WARRANTIES WITH RESPECT TO THE REPORT, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. The Report is current only as of the date set forth herein. Left Brain Wealth Management has no obligation to update the Report, or any material or content set forth herein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.