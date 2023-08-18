Abstract Aerial Art

Clearway Energy owns over 8000 MW of utility scale energy production assets, primarily in the renewables category, and sells the generated power via pre-defined contracts.

The Buy Thesis for Clearway Energy class A shares

Clearway Energy Class A Shares (NYSE:CWEN.A) have a stable trajectory of earnings growth predicated on the company's long-term energy sales contracts. Given this level of visibility, valuation is key to investment in CWEN and it has become significantly undervalued. CWEN's share price has dropped about 34% in the last year while its run rate earnings have improved.

SA

At this lower price, CWEN.A is trading at just 11.5X proforma cash flow available for distribution (CAFD). The pace of growth and stable nature warrant a significantly higher multiple.

Let me begin with why CWEN got cheap and follow with the fundamental outlook.

Why CWEN's market price has declined

The first half of 2023 has come in with not just a miss, but a huge miss. Here is the guidance adjustment.

CWEN

Source: CWEN

That is a cut of greater than 15% at the midpoint and it is this weakness along with the early signs of this weakness that I believed drove most of the downward market price action.

A closer examination of the reasons for the miss, however, suggests the market has overreacted. The miss was a combination of three factors, each of which is one-time in nature:

Abnormally low wind resource. Abnormally low sun resource due to abnormally high rain along west coast. Mild temperatures curtailing demand for CWEN's conventional segment.

Production came in light as discussed by CWEN.

"Wind production for its fleet in the second quarter of 2023 was approximately 25% below internal median production estimates, which was inclusive of the Alta Wind Complex's wind production at approximately 20% below internal expectations. This deviation in the Company's wind production index represented the lowest quarterly production reading in the Company's history and resulted in an estimated decrease to second quarter 2023 revenue of between $25 and $30 million."

On the 2Q23 call, CWEN's CFO, Sarah Rubenstein described the solar situation:

"The first quarter of 2023 reflected lower solar irradiance due to above-average rainfall in California, which resulted in lower-than-normal solar revenues."

The miss is fundamental in nature and real, but I think the market is incorrect in punishing the stock so heavily as it is one time and the result of natural variance.

Solar and wind have always and probably will always have variable output. It so happens that both solar and wind drastically underperformed the average in the first half of 2023.

Going forward, one should still expect the result to be average. It is a two-sided risk in that these solar and wind assets also sometimes produce above average. That is why it is called an average.

CWEN does not underwrite assuming maximal production it underwrites to the meat of the bell curve in asset productivity.

In fact, the issues already seem to be resolving. CEO Chris Sotos stated on the 2Q23 earnings call:

"All results have stabilized in July and are materially on plan for the month."

They even raised forward guidance.

"We are raising our pro forma CAFD outlook from $410 million to $420 million."

That seems like an overall good result to me. The earnings from a single quarter are not anywhere near as impactful as the forward run-rate of earnings.

The market is looking at CWEN at its 2023 earnings and seeing $1.70 per share in CAFD which places it at a 13.95X multiple.

2MC

Even at the reduced CAFD level the multiple is not that high but perhaps there is a bit of punishment in there for missing so significantly.

If we use forward numbers instead of 2023 numbers, CWEN.A is producing $2.08 in CAFD which is an 11.5X multiple.

2MC

That easily covers the 6.41% dividend yield with a cushion of safety as it is a 73% payout ratio. CWEN is targeting a CAFD payout ratio in the 80s so I anticipate continued raises. On the 2Q23 earnings report they announced a raise to $1.5564 annually.

Forward CAFD and growth

CAFD should naturally spring back up to the $410 million run rate simply by normalization of weather.

Rain levels on the west coast normalizing.

Average amounts of wind

Less mild weather resulting in higher demand for heating/cooling.

Growth beyond that point comes from new projects. CWEN currently has two deals in the works which epitomize their typical sort of project.

CWEN

Rosamond battery storage has 10.9% yield and a 15-year contract. Cedar creek has a 9.3% CAFD yield with a 25-year power purchase agreement. These PPAs are why the cashflows are visible so far into the future.

Potential AI beneficiary

In today's market, anything AI related has been bid up to outrageous market prices. Even if companies are not directly AI related they have been bid up as if they are viewed as a supplier of the AI boom. NVIDIA being the most obvious example here.

Well, in addition to chips, AI also needs a whole bunch of power. CWEN is positioned to supply that power. For public image and ESG scores, tech companies often like to claim they are zero emissions which you cannot claim if you are getting your power from the grid.

This is how CWEN gets these power purchase agreements, often at prices well above grid power. When the electricity comes from a known powerplant, it is not just clean energy, but it is clean energy the end-user can brag about.

CWEN also has regular utility style power generation as a catalyst given the consistently growing power needs from population growth and power consumption trends.

It is not explosive growth, but it is steady, reliable growth with a large pipeline of similar 9%-11% CAFD yield projects. The net result is a revenue chart that is up and to the right.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

There is seasonal lumpiness and of course variance from weather, but the trendline is quite positive.

Anytime one looks at a long-term revenue chart I find it essential to also look at shares outstanding. As investors it is not growth that we care about, but rather growth per share.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Over the last 10 years, shares outstanding are up about 50% while revenues have more than doubled.

Excess liquidity

A couple of years back, CWEN sold its geothermal energy and still has some of those proceeds to spend. Putting that excess capital to work at similar rates to their normal deals would result in CAFD of $440 million.

CWEN

Valuation

Valuation is relative to other opportunities available. The S&P trades at about 20X forward earnings. CWEN.A trades at 11.5X forward CAFD.

It is, of course, a very different sort of company so we cannot just point at the multiple and say it is cheaper.

Many analysts believe energy companies should trade at lower multiples than the S&P because energy assets tend to be depleting in nature. As a result, you have great energy companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) trading at 12X earnings. Eventually, oil fields run out of accessible oil so one should amortize that depletion over the expected life to get true earnings. I'm not an energy analyst so I cannot comment on whether this is being done appropriately for XOM.

CWEN's assets are a bit different in that they are renewable rather than conventional energy. In theory renewable energy does not suffer depletion, but I do think there should still be amortization of replacement costs. The sun's functionality will last forever, but the solar panels will get old and need to be replaced. Thus, we should amortize the cost of this over useful life. Most clean energy assets last about 35 years at strong production capacity so I think CWEN's CAFD should be adjusted downward by 3% of Property Plant and Equipment (PP&E).

Amortization of this nature is about $249 million a year, so that takes a huge chunk out of the $420 million guided CAFD.

However, I think the market is missing a hugely important detail in how CWEN calculates CAFD. Since CAFD is intended as a measure of cash which can be distributed to shareholders, the calculation treats debt paydown as if it were an expense. It is cash out the door, but that reduces CWEN's debt so it is not a loss. I think amortizing debt is healthy and in some ways it forces CWEN to pay for replacement of equipment ahead of time. By the time equipment needs to be replaced, the project level debt will have amortized to zero.

Not only is the market not giving CWEN credit for this debt paydown, but it is a huge number coming in at $297 million per year. As this is not a real expense it should be added back to CAFD to get to true earnings.

Finally I always consider stock compensation to be a real expense so I subtract that in calculating earnings. Summing up the numbers, we get true run rate earnings of $463 million.

2MC

In a previous article we discussed more extensively the methodology behind these adjustments.

Given that this earnings numbers account for the "depletion" of CWEN's assets, I think it is comparable to the S&P.

As such, I think CWEN's 11.5X CAFD multiple and 10.4X true earnings multiple with steady growth ahead is extremely attractive relative to the S&P's 20X.

Taxation benefits

I understand that people have a wide range of opinions on government subsidy of green energy. We are not here to discuss politics, but rather financial analysis of this investment opportunity and as such I want to point out that one's opinion on the matter doesn't really affect the viability of CWEN as an investment.

The fact is that the government is handing out massive subsidies to green energy producers in various forms:

IRA pays direct cash to those who build certain types of green energy assets, (solar and wind included)

Accelerated depreciation schedules to shelter taxation

Partially as a result of these accelerated depreciation schedules, CWEN has amassed a NOL carry forward balance of $481 million as per the 10-Q:

"As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a cumulative federal NOL carry forward balance of $481 million for financial statement purposes, of which $88 million will begin expiring in 2037 if unutilized. The Company does not anticipate material federal income tax payments until 2027"

That is a good amount of tax sheltering.

CWEN.A looks better than CWEN

There is a bit of an arbitrage available between the class A shares (CWEN.A) and the Class C shares (NYSE:CWEN).

Portfolio Income Solutions arbitrage tracker

CWEN.A has less float so it has a bit less liquidity, but that can be dealt with through cautious trading behavior such as use of limit orders and a long investment horizon. In exchange for being slightly more work to trade, one gets to buy in at a 5.6% discount to the CWEN shares. We track this arbitrage along with others consistently on the Portfolio Income Solutions Arbitrage Tracker Spreadsheet.

In addition to the discount, CWEN.A shareholders get superior voting power.

Interest expense risk and upside

Clearway Energy has some long-dated senior notes at very low interest rates. It also has a fair amount of variable rate debt at the project level and non-recourse to the company.

CWEN

These SOFR linked loans make CWEN's interest expense fluctuate a fair amount with interest rates. It will hurt results by a few pennies if rates continue to rise and help by a few pennies if SOFR goes back down.

At this point in the cycle, I view the upside and downside of this as relatively balanced.

Risks to thesis

Most of CWEN's counterparties in their PPAs are large and financially sound, but things can go wrong resulting in delayed or missed payments such as with PG&E. As CWEN's counterparty roster is fairly diversified, it generally won't be a huge blow, but it is something on which to keep an eye.

Unforeseen changes to the energy market could disrupt future growth. This could be anything from blockages in the supply of critical parts to major changes like the relative viability of various types of energy production.