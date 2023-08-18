JHVEPhoto

In my May analysis on MetLife (NYSE:MET), I rated it a "hold". Since then, the stock price has risen over 16%, as the graphic below shows, so for those readers who ended up holding they certainly may have seen some portfolio gains since May!

Now that it is August, and the Q2 earnings are behind us as well, we will pose the question of whether this rating stands or should change.

Since my last rating, this firm has had its Q2 earnings release not long ago this month on August 2nd, and for some of the data we will go over I will use the official release and presentation as data sources.

For readers less familiar with this firm and insurance sector, here are some notable points about Metlife from its website: Roots go back to 1868. Largest life insurer in the United States based on life insurance in force. Segments include life insurance, annuities, auto and home insurance and other financial services to individuals, and group insurance and retirement and savings products and services to corporations and other institutions.

Rating Methodology

To get a "holistic" rating score of buy, sell, or hold, I break down my analysis into 5 categories: dividends, share price, valuation, earnings growth, & capital strength.

If I recommend the stock on at least 3 of these categories it gets a hold rating, and at least 4 will give it a buy rating. A score of less than 3 is a sell rating.

Dividends: Recommend

The dividend yield is attractive, in my opinion, at 3.36%, according to data as of Aug. 18th.

At first glance, my concern is that the yield is over 11% below the sector median which stands around 3.80%.

On a positive note, though, the 5-year dividend growth has shown increases each year in the annual dividend amount, a positive upward trend. Though this does not guarantee future dividends, it does point to 5 years of financial strength to return capital back to shareholders who rely on dividend income.

If you look at the dividend payout history, the dividend increased 4 times in recent years, and was paid out regularly without cuts. Unlike many tech stocks I have researched, which don't pay dividends at all, this one has been a reliable dividend play for years and I think will continue to be so.

Also worth mentioning, for those building an insurance-sector portfolio of dividend quick picks, if you compare MetLife's dividend yield it beats that of its peer Aflac (AFL) whose yield is 2.22%, insurer Progressive (PGR) whose yield is a meager 0.30%, and fellow large insurer Chubb (CB) whose yield is 1.72%.

So, even though the yield is somewhat below the overall sector average, the other factors offset that and I would recommend on the category of dividends.

Also, in case you're wondering, I focus more on dividend yield rather than the dividend itself, since a price drop could mean scooping up more shares at lower capital invested. More shares = more dividend income.

Share Price: Recommend

To recommend if the current share price presents a buy opportunity, first I pulled the YChart to get the latest share price (as of pre-market on Aug. 18th) and compare it to the 200-day SMA (orange line):

Then, I decided my holding period for this stock will be 1 year, a positive return goal of at least +10%, and a risk tolerance of negative -10% return.

The following shows the first trade simulation, plugging in the current share price, 200 day SMA, and dividend amount. If the current SMA goes up by 10% in a year, that would be my target sell price, and that would generate a 17.4% total return on capital invested, which exceeds my 10% goal:

Metlife - trade simulation 1 - gain scenario (author analysis)

To test a risk scenario too, I am testing a 10% drop in the current SMA, which means if in a year I have to sell at $57.70, my total return on capital would be -3.33%. This, however, is within my maximum risk tolerance of -10% negative return on capital.

Metlife - trade simulation 2 - loss scenario (author analysis)

These two very simple scenarios show that the current share price, $61.84, can be recommended as a buy opportunity, since it fits within my profit goals in a year as well as my loss limits. One should always test both scenarios, since those pesky moving averages in a year may move against you and not always in your favor. For simplicity, I assume the SMA will move up or down 10%. Actual performance, of course, could vary.

Valuation: Not Recommended

This stock remains overvalued, in my opinion, and so I cannot recommend on this category, but here is why..

If you look at the forward P/E ratio, according to official data from Seeking Alpha, it is over 38% higher than the sector average, with the sector being just under 10x earnings, and this stock being near 14x earnings.

The price to book is not looking any more attractive. With a price to book of 1.67x, it is over 64% above the sector average, which stands closer to 1.0x book value.

I stand by my earlier sentiment that this stock is overvalued vs its sector, and not recommended in the category of valuation.

Earnings Growth: Not Recommended

At first glance, the top line revenue figures are looking good vs the same quarter a year ago. The firm saw YoY increases in its two key revenue segments: premiums/annuities, and interest/dividends.

*Note: For those less familiar with the insurance segment, these firms usually "invest" a lot of the excess cash from insurance premiums into a portfolio of interest-income assets. The table below clearly shows a correlation between increased interest income and the last 1 year time period of Fed rate hikes, benefiting interest-income assets but also interest margins in many cases.

However, the bottom line looks less appealing, with net income seeing a YoY decline:

In looking at adjusted earnings comparing YoY, overall it did worse in the most recent quarter, despite some improvement in the US segment. On a positive note, though, this does show geographic diversification by this firm, which has clearly grown well beyond its US origins and has been able to penetrate several key global markets, Asia seemingly being its largest income driver outside the US.

This firm still has a ways to go to achieve the kind of YoY positive earnings growth I am looking for, so for now in this category I continue to not recommend it.

Capital Strength: Recommend

As in the past rating, I think this firm continues to show capital strength and can be recommended on that category, particularly as a very large-scale insurer that is such a major part of the marketplace.

Holding company cash continues to exceed the $3B - $4B cash buffer the firm established, a good sign. The firm also has committed millions of $ to share repurchases in 2023, another positive sign.

Its balance sheet is huge, with around $677B in assets, with $15.4B of that being cash & equivalents, and $646 in total liabilities, resulting in about $31B in positive equity.

Its cash flow statement also boasts positive free cash flow per share of $3.92.

Keep in mind also that unlike depositors who may be disloyal with their funds at regional banks, having many other banking options to choose from, as well as money market funds with higher rates, the nature of insurance policies (the core business of Metlife, but not the only one), is much more "sticky" from the research I have gathered in recent months.

Echoing my argument is an analysis by RBC Capital Markets in April 2023.

According to the research:

RBC thinks there is no such thing as a run on an insurer. Banks only keep a small proportion of their assets as cash and bank runs often stem from concerns that they could be in trouble if customers withdraw money. However, insurers provide protection against risk. Customers pay in premiums, which insurers put into reserves. Insurance is risk sharing.

Also, consider the following four ratings agencies covering Metlife insurance company have all given it at least a "very strong" rating or better.

Rating Score: Neutral/Hold

In today's analysis, this stock won in 3 of my 5 rating categories, thereby I am upholding the May rating of "hold" again. This is less bullish than the consensus of "buy" from analysts as well as the SA quant system.

I think what kept it from being upgraded to buy, in my rating, is a stubbornly high valuation and a weak YoY earnings growth so far.

Keep in mind, a hold rating is not a negative necessarily, as this stock presents an interesting opportunity to hold onto it and keep earning dividend income, and or getting out of the stock when at some point the price goes well above that 200-day SMA I am tracking, thereby seeing a potential portfolio gain.

Risk to my Outlook: Asset Risk Exposure

A risk to my neutral outlook comes from the asset risk exposure this firm has on its books, which could cause investors to be more bearish on this stock, thereby making my rating overly optimistic and missing out on a sell opportunity right now. This climate seems driven by recent media stories of a struggling office market within the overall commercial real estate market.

The recent balance sheet sheds some light into investment exposure:

Out of $677B in total assets at the end of Q2, about $93B (13.7%) was tied up in mortgage loans and $13B (1.9%) tied to real estate / real estate joint ventures. If you consider these two asset classes among the most risky, together they don't make up more than 16% of total assets.

In fact, over 42% of assets ($284B) are tied to fixed-income assets, whose value saw a less than 1% YoY decline according to the above table.

Further, within their commercial mortgage loan book, the average loan-to-value is 62%, and over 69% of 2023 loan maturities resolved successfully:

I think, therefore, that while the risk of asset exposure should always be monitored, I don't see any immediate dangers that should warrant an investor selloff of this stock. I welcome your perspective in the comments section, on the topic of asset exposure! In particular I would pose the question: what asset class are you most concerned with insurers being exposed to in 2023 and why?

Analysis Wrap Up

Here is a review of what we discussed in today's analysis:

Positives: share price, capital strength, dividend yield.

Headwinds: valuation, net income YoY growth.

The risk of asset exposure on the firm's books has been addressed.

Concluding thoughts:

The large insurance sector has been on my watchlist as a subsector of financial stocks, and its systemic role in the economy of "transferring risk" from an individual or business to a policy, since accepting the full costs of that risk eventually occurring could be financially catastrophic in some cases.

I maintain my neutral/hold rating on MetLife, however, as it has a lot going for it but not currently a great "buy" opportunity but not quite a "sell" either.

For Q3, I predict a 50/50 probability it will meet or beat analyst estimates somewhere between $0.04 and $0.06, as it has beat 2 of the last quarterly estimates: