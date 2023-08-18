Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
u-blox Holding AG's (UBLXF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 18, 2023 4:47 PM ETu-blox Holding AG (UBLXF)
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
140.06K Followers

u-blox Holding AG (OTCPK:UBLXF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rafael Duarte - Head of IR

Stephan Zizala - CEO

Roland Jud - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Emrah Basic - Baader Helvea

Serge Rotzer - Credit Suisse

Harry Blaiklock - UBS

Torsten Sauter - Kepler Cheuvreux

Tobias Kastenhuber - Discover Capital

Daniel Lion - Erste Group

Rafael Duarte

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning or good afternoon, depending from where you are following this webcast. Welcome to the u-blox First Half 2023 Results Presentation. I'm Rafael Duarte, newly joined Head of Investor Relations at u-blox. CEO, Stephan Zizala; and CFO, Roland Jud will first present the results and later will be available for a Q&A session. For the Q&A session, we ask you kindly to test your audio equipment beforehand and follow the instructions in the webcast platform.

Before we start, I would like to go through the disclaimers for this event. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the group to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Should such risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation. u-blox is providing the information in this presentation as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Without further ado, I hand it over to Stephan. Please go ahead, Stephan.

Stephan Zizala

Thank you, Rafael. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, good morning. Before we start, I would like to welcome our new Head of Investor Relations, Rafael Duarte. Rafael comes

