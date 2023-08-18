Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGGH: Not The Aggregate Bond Fund That Is Advertised

Summary

  • Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF is marketed as a core bond fund with a credit hedge overlay.
  • However, the fund's holdings and trading suggest it is an unconstrained fixed income hedge fund that trades based on the manager's views on duration and credit.
  • The fund's distribution yield of 10%+ may not be sustainable and does not appear to be supported by income and earnings.

Normally, I'm quite supportive of Simplify as an organization, as I have reviewed several of their exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") like the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) and the Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL, PFIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

D
Darren Dawson
Today, 7:27 PM
Premium
Comments (631)
I agree that fund has definitely morphed into something different than given by the fund description. That’s exactly why I started following it 3 months ago.

I think this statement you made is the key,
“We will soon find out the truth as the fund is due to release its annual report for the year ended June 30, 2023.”

This is what I been waiting on to see if the option income plus the interest income could generate the monthly distribution. Like you say we know soon.

With regard to the SEC yield issue, I am not sure that tells us much because SVOL has a SEC yield of 3.8% with a 15.7% forward yield, while HIGH has a SEC yield of 4.73% with a forward yield of 9.61%. Because HIGH is a short dated options fund, I have able to roughly figure out that it is generating its yield each month. Interestingly, AGGH is a core holding SVOL, and I thought I heard on a video that same guy is the manager on both SVOL and AGGH, but I can’t remember which video. I sent an an email to them clarify.
