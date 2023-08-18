Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kingspan Group plc (KGSPF) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 18, 2023 5:49 PM ETKingspan Group plc (KGSPF), KGSPY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.06K Followers

Kingspan Group plc (OTCPK:KGSPF) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript August 18, 2022 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gene Murtagh - CEO

Geoff Doherty - CFO

Catriona Nicholson - IR

Conference Call Participants

David O’Brien - Goodbody

Florence O'Donoghue - Davy

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Cedar Ekblom - Morgan Stanley

George Speak - BNP Paribas

Yassine Touahri - On Field Investment Research

Yuri Serov - Redburn Atlantic

Rajesh Patki - JPMorgan

Yves Bromehead - Societe Generale

Harry Goad - Berenberg

Jonathan Coubrough - Numis

Alexander Craeymeersch - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Kingspan Interim Results 2022 Conference Call. My name is Bruno, and I'll be operating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Gene Murtagh. Please go ahead.

Gene Murtagh

Good morning, and thank you, Bruno. I'm joined here this morning by Geoff and Catriona, and we will take you through the interim results over the next half hour or so.

So let's get directly into it on Slide number 3, which is titled H1 2022 in summary. And to the right-hand side of that slide, in essence, no surprises from the recent communications that we have had.

Revenue is marginally behind prior year by 2% at EUR4.1 billion and delivered a profit that's broadly in line, a nudge ahead the prior year at EUR436 million, which resulted in EPS improvement of 3%. And then in addition to that, related to our whole Planet Passionate program, our direct greenhouse gas emissions reduced by a very significant 51%, largely in this case owing to emissions improvements from our processes rather than necessarily from our primary energy consumption, but nevertheless, a very significant improvement in the greenhouse gases.

So that's our H1 in summary, no surprises, and I'll hand you over to Geoff for some

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.