Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.06K Followers

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ari Danes - SVP, IR, Financial Communications and Treasury

Dave Byrnes - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Brandon Ross - LightShed Partners

Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Devin Brisco - Wolfe Research

David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ari Danes, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Communications and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Ari Danes

Good morning, and welcome to MSG Entertainment's fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call.

On today's call, Dave Byrnes, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the company's strategy and operations, as well as review our financial results for the period. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

If you do not have a copy of today's earnings release, it is available in the Investors section of our corporate website.

Please take note of the following. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's filings with the SEC for a discussion of risks and uncertainties. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.