Grayscale Ethereum Trust: Patience Will Be Rewarded

Aug. 18, 2023 6:54 PM ETGrayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), ETH-USD1 Comment
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • Ethereum futures ETF could be approved as early as October, indicating increasing adoption of crypto in traditional finance.
  • Grayscale's Bitcoin fund discount to NAV has decreased from 45% to 26%, while Ethereum Trust NAV discount is still at 38%.
  • Concerns include forced sale risk and underlying asset risk, but there are positive signs for Ethereum's future.

Man holding a golden Ethereum coin with the financial stock market graph in the background. Cryptocurrency coin. Financial market

Diego Thomazini/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last November I covered the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) for the second time. At the time of publishing Stop Panicking and Grab This Arb, the crypto market was very much dealing

This article was written by

5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD, ETHE, BTC-USD, GBTC, AVAX-USD, MATIC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 7:11 PM
Premium
Comments (5.36K)
it’s been two years and it’s been a disaster
