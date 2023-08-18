Terry Vine/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC), a biopharmaceutical firm, markets Pedmark, a drug designed to treat cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in children with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors.

I previously analyzed Fennec Pharmaceuticals and found that the launch of their drug, Pedmark, for cisplatin-triggered ototoxicity in pediatric patients was promising. The drug has filled a significant therapeutic gap and has potential for European expansion. However, I noted concerns with the company's financial health, including declining cash reserves and increasing operational expenses. I observed that their net loss increased, likely due to operational expenses outpacing revenues, but this is typical for biopharma companies in the commercialization phase. I concluded that while Fennec may face short-term financial hurdles, their long-term prospects are promising, and I recommended a "Buy" rating.

Recent developments: Fennec reports Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.21, net sales doubled to $3.3M, R&D costs down $1.1M, cash at $15M.

The following article discusses Fennec Pharmaceuticals' recent financial performance and future prospects. I detail the company's financial situation, including cash reserves, operational expenses, and sales growth. Despite the potential of their drug, Pedmark, I recommend investors to "Hold" due to financial concerns.

Q2 2023 Earnings

Looking at Fennec's most recent earnings report, the company's cash and cash equivalents were $15.0M on June 30, 2023, decreasing due to cash outlays for operating expenses, including the promotion and marketing of Pedmark, with some amounts going towards research and development and general and administrative expenses, offset by cash inflows primarily from product sales. Net sales for the quarter reached $3.3M, compared to $1.7M in the previous quarter. R&D expenses decreased by $1.1M compared to the same period in 2022. Selling and marketing expenses totaled $2.3M, down from $2.5M in the previous quarter. G&A expenses increased by $1.6M over the same period in 2022, primarily due to non-cash employee remuneration. The company reported a net loss of $5.4M for the quarter.

Moving forward, Fennec anticipates monthly cash operating expenses of $2 million, with its cash reserves predicted to sustain for approximately 12 months.

Liquidity & Cash Runway

Turning to Fennec's balance sheet, as of June 30, 2023, the company has cash and cash equivalents of $14.3M, with no other listed marketable securities or investments. In the first six months of 2023, Fennec Pharmaceuticals incurred a net loss of $11.5M. Looking at cash flows, the company's net cash used in operating activities totaled $9.5M for the same period. Dividing the total cash by the average monthly net burn ($1.6M, derived from $9.5M over six months) yields an approximate cash runway of 9 months. This suggests that the company may be in need of additional financing within the next year. The balance sheet also shows a significant long-term debt of $25.4M, which is significantly greater than its cash position. This, combined with the company's negative stockholders' deficit of $9.7M, signals potential liquidity issues. As the company's liabilities significantly outweigh its assets, additional financing or capital-raising activities may be needed to sustain operations. However, these estimates are my own and may differ from other analyses.

Valuation, Growth, & Momentum

According to Seeking Alpha data: Fennec's capital structure consists of a small amount of cash relative to its market capitalization and a significant amount of debt. The enterprise value is $223.49M. In terms of valuation, the company's forward P/E is not yet meaningful. Regarding growth, Fennec's earnings estimates show significant growth in both earnings and sales in the coming years, although there have been more down revisions than up revisions in FY1 earnings estimates. In terms of stock momentum, the company's stock has performed relatively well over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500.

It should be noted that Fennec has a market capitalization of $213.06 million, which classifies it as a microcap stock. Investing in such stocks can carry greater risks due to their heightened volatility and lower liquidity compared to larger companies. As a result, abrupt and considerable changes in valuation can occur, potentially leading to total losses. Additionally, investors may face significant dilution.

Company Updates

During their recent earnings call, Fennec Pharmaceuticals' management discussed the ongoing launch efforts for Pedmark in the U.S. and its global opportunities, including recent approval in Europe. Pedmark, the first FDA-approved therapy to reduce the risk of cisplatin-induced hearing loss in pediatric patients, is a critical breakthrough for the pediatric oncology community. The company revealed double-digit growth in new pediatric hospital centers prescribing Pedmark and consistent repeat orders. They emphasized their commercial strategy, including a patient services program, Fennec HEARS, and a strong commercial team focused on major pediatric hospital centers. The company reported 98% net revenue growth in the second quarter, attributed to their efforts and execution. For their European expansion, they're evaluating the best commercial pathway. Lastly, Adrian Haigh joined the executive management team as Chief Operating Officer, bringing valuable experience from PTC Therapeutics and Gentium.

My Analysis & Recommendation

As previously mentioned, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has shown potential with the launch of their innovative drug Pedmark, addressing the substantial therapeutic gap of cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. However, despite its promise, marketing a drug like Pedmark presents several theoretical challenges. It targets a niche audience, making it hard to build mass awareness and reach all potential users. The market is also relatively small, due to the specificity of the condition, which could limit total sales potential.

Financially, Fennec is in a precarious situation with a decreasing cash position, increasing operational expenses, and a growing net loss. With monthly cash operating expenses expected to be $2 million and a cash runway of only 12 months, Fennec may need to explore other capital-raising options like a secondary stock offering or taking on more debt. However, these options could dilute shareholder value or further increase their already significant debt load (relative to the company's size) at $25.4M.

Fennec is not near profitability, evidenced by their Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 and a net loss of $5.4M for the quarter. The road to profitability may be tough and could require significant sales growth, cost reduction, or both. Investors should pay close attention to Pedmark's sales growth, operational expense changes, and any new financing arrangements, as these factors will greatly influence Fennec's path to profitability.

In conclusion, despite the challenges and risks, I'm remain optimistic about Fennec Pharmaceuticals' long-term prospects. The company has made positive strides with Pedmark, and its growth potential was evident in the recent earnings call. The increase in net sales, decreased R&D expenses, and the introduction of Adrian Haigh as Chief Operating Officer are all positive signs. However, considering the financial concerns and the company's possible lack of profitability in the short term, I now recommend investors to "Hold" their positions in Fennec Pharmaceuticals. I advise caution due to potential short-term financial instability. Monitoring their financial health, commercialization efforts, and any new Pedmark developments will be crucial. The market's perception of Fennec is likely to be significantly influenced by the next one or two quarters.