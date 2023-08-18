Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tencent: Growth Story Out, Value Story In

Aug. 18, 2023 7:28 PM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY), TCTZF
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Tencent posted a solid performance in Q2 2023; although both topline and bottomline missed consensus estimates.
  • Looking ahead, I argue that Tencent is slowly, but surely transitioning away from being a growth story, and becoming a value story instead.
  • I see Tencent generating a well-moated, distributable annual income of RMB ~190-210 billion, suggesting 8-9% shareholder return going forward.
  • I reiterate a Buy rating; but I lower my base case target price to $47.23/ share.

Tencent America HQ

hapabapa

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) reported a solid set of Q2 2023 results, although the Chinese Tech giant disappointed against Refinitiv consensus estimates. In sum: Tencent's revenue for the June quarter was up 11% YoY, accumulating to RMB 149.21 billion; Profit attributable to shareholders

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

