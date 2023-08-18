Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lockheed Martin: Huge Growth Ahead

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
51 Followers

Summary

  • Lockheed Martin has a diverse portfolio with well-balanced revenue streams, making it more flexible and lucrative compared to competitors.
  • Escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide, along with increased defense budgets, are favorable conditions for Lockheed Martin's growth.
  • LMT stock is undervalued and currently being traded at an affordable price, making it a great buy opportunity for long-term investment.
Lockheed Martin building in Titusville, Fl, USA

JHVEPhoto

Thesis

The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) is a defense, arms, aerospace, information security and technology company based in Maryland, in the Washington DC area. The LMT stock has not had a great year, with its share price decreasing -5.45%. However, with the easing of the pandemic, the

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
51 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

R
Rhoda711
Yesterday, 8:56 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.96K)
Good job !
Thanks

8-)
p
petenh
Yesterday, 8:03 PM
Premium
Comments (109)
Not arguing that it is a good company but "Escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide, along with increased defense budgets, are favorable conditions for Lockheed Martin's growth." - this ebs and flows. Not sure that I would agree with the escalation part. kinda ok right now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.