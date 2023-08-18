Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TransAct Technologies: A Unique Opportunity

Growth Stock Prospector
Summary

  • TransAct Technologies is using cash flow from its successful casino printer business to fund a high-margin, recurring revenue restaurant and convenience store product, the BOHA offering.
  • TransAct is optimistic about the potential of its new BOHA 2 terminal due to various technological upgrades to the device.
  • The company has undergone a significant management change and has $23.5M of liquidity, minimizing the risk of dilution. It is recommended for investors willing to take risks, particularly around $7/share.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is a microcap headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut. The company should be able to use the cash flow from a temporarily prosperous casino printer business to fund a restaurant and c-store software product. The food service automation offering will have

In the micro, small, and mid cap spaces I focus on finding equities that benefit from a tailwind trend, and can benefit from a market re-rating.

