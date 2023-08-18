Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EVS Broadcast Equipment SA (EVSBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 18, 2023 7:35 PM ETEVS Broadcast Equipment SA (EVSBY)
EVS Broadcast Equipment SA (OTCPK:EVSBY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Serge Van Herck - Chief Executive Officer

Veerle De Wit - Chief Financial Officer

Benoit Quirynen - Senior Vice President, Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Guy Sips - KBC Securities

Alexander Craeymeersch - Kepler Cheuvreux

David Vagman - ING Belgium

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the EVS First-Half 2023 Results Webcast and Conference Call. At this time all participants’ are in listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation there will be the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Serge Van Herck. Please go ahead.

Serge Van Herck

Thank you, Nadia, for this introduction, and good afternoon, good morning to everybody attending this conference call. Very happy to have you here today to further explain our results of the first-half year of 2023.

Going to slide number two, I immediately leave the floor to Veerle, our CFO.

Veerle De Wit

Thank you, Serge. So as usual, this presentation will contain some forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements with respect to business, financial conditions, results of operations of our company. et cetera. These statements will be based on our current expectations and our beliefs as a management team, but they obviously also include some risks and some uncertainty.

Those risks and uncertainties, they have not changed compared to previous communications. They're primarily linked to technology changes, market requirements, potential decline in demand, potential loss of market share, pricing pressure, et cetera. They are named here in the slide. The risks occurring mainly to material changes in forward-looking statements, but EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect such events.

