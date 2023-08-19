Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Olaplex: Rating Downgrade As The Business Might Be Structurally Impaired

Aug. 19, 2023 12:27 AM ETOlaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
417 Followers

Summary

  • I give a sell rating due to concerns about potential structural impairment and the need for a complete rebranding and change of strategy.
  • 2Q23 results were significantly lower than expected, with a 48% drop in revenue and poor performance in the Professional and Specialty Retail segments.
  • Despite increased marketing efforts, Olaplex is still facing challenges with misinformation and increased competition, and management's estimates suggest a lack of near-term recovery potential.
My hair is so soft

supersizer

Overview

My recommendation for Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) is a sell rating, as I do not see any possible catalyst that might drive the stock upwards in the near term. As of the current situation, I have concerns that the business might be structurally

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
417 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.