Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chart Of The Week - Total U.S. Real Estate Prices

Aug. 18, 2023 11:45 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, DCMB, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.46K Followers

Summary

  • Activity in residential real estate has stagnated, but prices are holding up better than expected due to low inventories and a lack of forced sellers.
  • Commercial real estate, on the other hand, looks to be in a very different situation with excess inventory due to work from home and what looks like an increasing number of forced sellers.
  • The pricing dynamics here are very different as residential has flatlined for several years, but commercial has fallen over 16%.

Real estate agents shake hands after the signing of the contract agreement is complete.

Wasan Tita

The US real estate market is in an interesting situation. Activity in residential real estate has stagnated, but prices are holding up better than expected due to low inventories and a lack of forced sellers.

Commercial real

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.46K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.