Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bulls Back Off

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.66K Followers

Summary

  • This month’s negative tone continued in the past week as the S&P 500 collapsed through its 50 DMA. Not surprisingly, the weakness has put a dampener on sentiment.
  • The latest investor sentiment survey from AAII showed only 35.9% of respondents reported as bullish.
  • Bearish sentiment picked up some of the difference this week, rising 4.6 percentage points to 30.1% and is the highest reading since the first week of June.

Bull and Bear on stock market prices

peterschreiber.media

This month’s negative tone continued in the past week as the S&P 500 collapsed through its 50 DMA. Not surprisingly, the weakness has put a dampener on sentiment.

The latest investor sentiment survey from AAII showed only 35.9% of

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.66K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Stock Balls profile picture
Stock Balls
Today, 1:14 AM
Comments (287)
The market is in weak hands, it's a retail rally.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.