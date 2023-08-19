Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
YETI Holdings: The Outdoor Brand For Your Portfolio

Aug. 19, 2023 1:30 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)
XBRL Xpertise
Summary

  • YETI Holdings creates innovative outdoor products, known for coolers and drinkware, with a diverse range of additional products.
  • The company uses brand ambassadors and a diverse omni-channel approach to attract new customers and expand internationally.
  • YETI has a healthy balance sheet, impressive financial performance, and potential for future growth, but faces competition and the risk of product recalls.

Black Cold Cup

bgton

A shoe is just shoe without the Nike (NKE) swoosh logo. Remove the pink Barbie logo and all that remains is an ordinary doll. Take away the Heinz Tomato Ketchup logo you're left with a bottle of red glop.

Investor with XBRL background looking to invest in tech and value stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

