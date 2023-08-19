Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Teekay Corporation: Downgrading On Substantially Decreased Discount To Net Asset Value

Aug. 19, 2023 1:48 AM ETTeekay Corporation (TK)TNK
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.1K Followers

Summary

  • Earlier this month, Teekay Corporation ("Teekay") reported strong second quarter numbers with results once again boosted by the consolidation of Teekay Tankers.
  • During the quarter, Teekay continued to repurchase its own shares, thus causing outstanding shares to decrease by almost 5% on a sequential basis.
  • The company's discount to net asset value has narrowed substantially as a result of steady share price appreciation.
  • Following a 75%+ return over the past 11 months, I am downgrading Teekay Corporation's shares from "Buy" to "Hold" based on anticipated lower share buyback activity and limited near-term prospects for  increased payouts from Teekay Tankers, .

Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Earlier this month, Teekay Corporation ("Teekay") reported strong second quarter numbers with results boosted by the

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.1K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.