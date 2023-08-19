Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diodes Incorporated: The Recovery Will Take Longer To Get Here

Aug. 19, 2023 2:50 AM ETDiodes Incorporated (DIOD)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • DIOD headed into the Q2 report with expectations of a possible return to growth and the stock in position to break higher through resistance.
  • The market got the opposite of what it wanted after DIOD lowered the outlook with headwinds remaining more persistent than expected.
  • The charts suggest the stock is caught between two opposing forces, which may not be all that appealing except for a few.
  • DIOD may be better as a trade, but more needs to happen than what it showed if it is to do more than move sideways.

SMD resistors isolated on white background.

photographer

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD), a supplier of discrete semiconductors, released its Q2 report on August 8 that came in mixed. On the one hand, while DIOD is still dealing with a surplus of inventory in the market due to a slump in

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.79K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.