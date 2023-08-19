Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: We Were Wrong, Bullish Support Yet To Be Found (Rating Downgrade)

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • After four MPW Buy conclusions since October 2022, the bearish sentiment surrounding the REIT proved that we had been wrong afterall.
  • The management has also lowered their FY2023 AFFO guidance range twice, with market analysts already pricing in a dividend cut.
  • With both Prospect Medical Holding and Steward Health Care comprising 45.2% of MPW's FQ2'23 rental revenues, the lingering pessimistic sentiments may not lift in the near term, in our opinion.
  • Combined with the elevated short interest of 21.07% at the time of writing, the MPW investment thesis is not for the fainted hearted indeed.

Finance crisis business investment chart graph money

alexsl

The MPW Investment Thesis Has Lost Its Bullish Support Here

We previously covered Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in May 2023, discussing the short sellers attack by Viceroy Research. The report had caused its stock prices to drastically decline, thanks to

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects.

Comments (4)

thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 4:29 AM
Comments (7.37K)
Maybe this is a really good example of why paying attention to fundamentals and ignoring sentiment and "technical" indicators is the best method?
S
Stocks_Rocks
Today, 4:11 AM
Premium
Comments (16)
This stock is definitly not for new investors that can't handle the extreme volatility.
melancholy jaques profile picture
melancholy jaques
Today, 4:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (433)
@Stocks_Rocks What if you're an investor with 100 shares of MPW at ~12 average basis and you're willing to wait a year to see if they can pull out of this? Asking for a friend.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 4:31 AM
Comments (7.37K)
@melancholy jaques Your friend should recognize that the company is in serious trouble and bankruptcy is not an impossibility. There is a 99.9% chance that the dividend will be slashed. The company has misled investors and may be shady. Your friend should ask themselves, if they had the amount of money today that their MPW shares are worth, is MPW the best place they could imagine putting the money?
