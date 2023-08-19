BUZZ Investing: A Shift In Market Leadership

tadamichi

Mega-cap stocks underperform while macroeconomic trends bolster investor confidence.

Domestic equities were modestly lower during the recent period between Index selection dates (July 13, 2023 to August 10, 2023, the “Period”).

The recent upward trajectory in markets, which over the past few months was led by excitement surrounding AI technologies, shifted during the recent Period as mega-cap stocks which drove performance through much of 2023 underperformed, with the increasing narrow breadth of their leadership discussed in the July BUZZ Investing update having proven to foretell a pending reversal for stocks.

Investors, however, drew confidence from several positive macroeconomic trends during the Period. First, there is growing anticipation that The Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks around the globe may soon conclude their cycle of interest rate hikes.

Second, inflationary pressures are showing signs of gradual moderation. Lastly, economic growth continues to demonstrate resilience. Positive investor sentiments toward the current economic landscape resulted in the diversification of leadership within equity markets during the Period.

In particular, economically sensitive segments such as small-cap stocks and cyclical sectors have recently been outperforming, indicating to some market analysts that equity markets may have further upside in the coming months.

The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index” or “Index”) (BUZZ) returned 9.40% during the month of July compared to a return of 3.21% for the S&P 500 Index during the same period. Year-to-date, the BUZZ Index leads the S&P 500 with returns of 48.12% and 20.65%, respectively, as of the end of July.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Pace Advancing Stocks within the BUZZ Index

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) paced advancing stocks within the BUZZ Index during the recent Period as the tech giant reported second quarter earnings on July 25th that topped most analysts’ estimates.

Though some analysts had expressed concerns in the preceding months that large language models (“LLMs”) like ChatGPT might challenge Google's supremacy in search, the company's Q2 performance was marked by better-than-anticipated results from its primary search division.

Shares of GOOGL, which gained 4.1% during the Period, contrasted sharply with its mega-cap peers, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) which each fell by over 5% during the recent Period between Index selection dates.

Top BUZZ Index Contributors: July 13, 2023 – August 10, 2023 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Alphabet Inc. GOOGL 2.51 0.14 Boeing Co./The (BA) 1.30 0.12 Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 2.98 0.10 Walt Disney Co./The (DIS) 2.82 0.07 KeyCorp. (KEY) 0.61 0.06 Charles Schwab Corp./The (SCHW) 0.64 0.06 Warner Bros Discovery Inc. (WBD) 0.69 0.06 Intel Corp. (INTC) 1.52 0.05 Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) 0.84 0.05 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1.02 0.04 Click to enlarge

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

The top ten detractors to performance featured shares of several stocks that had rebounded significantly during 2023 following the high-growth, thematic-oriented selloff of 2022 that left many once high-flying stocks significantly below their all-time highs.

The top ten detractors of Index performance fell an average of 16.9% during the Period, while the cohort remains up an average of 38.9% during 2023.

Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) were representative of the group, as, despite the company reporting Q2 earnings featuring strong revenue growth and free cash flow profitability, which beat most analysts’ forecasts, its shares sank as investors remain skittish on the company’s longer-term growth prospects in the context of the current market environment.

Bottom BUZZ Index Contributors: July 13, 2023 – August 10, 2023 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) 3.30 -0.77 Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) 2.68 -0.45 Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) 1.54 -0.44 GameStop Corp. (GME) 2.84 -0.41 Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 2.94 -0.35 Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) 1.85 -0.33 PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) 2.61 -0.33 Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) 0.94 -0.27 Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 3.15 -0.26 Shopify Inc. SHOP 1.15 -0.25 Click to enlarge

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

Sentiment Stock Highlight – Healthcare Stocks

In August, the BUZZ Index recorded a notable increase in the weighting of the healthcare sector, jumping from 2% to 4.4%. New additions to the index include Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Moderna Inc. (MRNA), and Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY).

Eli Lilly has been the sector's standout, as the company recently reported impressive Q2 earnings that exceeded most analyst expectations and subsequently raised its full-year guidance.

Shares of LLY soared almost 15% following the announcement, fueled by the success of its latest diabetes drug, Mounjaro, which competes with the wildly popular Ozempic, a drug created to help manage type 2 diabetes, but more commonly is being hailed as a new miracle weight-loss drug.

LLY also benefits from growing consumer interest in its new experimental weight-loss pill, Retatrutide. Separately within the healthcare sector, shares of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have largely struggled year-to-date as waning demand has weighed on the group.

However, with increasing hospitalizations attributed to the latest COVID-19 variant, sentiment towards the cohort is on the rise, as analysts forecast increasing demand for further booster shots to protect against new strains.

Overall, the latest developments within the healthcare sector have resulted in increased positive investor sentiment toward the segment’s prospects.

Eli Lilly and Co. Stock Price | January 2017 to August 2023

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

BUZZ Index August 2023 Rebalance Highlights

Super Micro Computer Inc.

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has dominated discussions in the markets this year, propelling a significant uptick in the technology sector. Almost every tech-reliant company now integrates AI into its growth strategy.

Notably, firms producing processors and chips essential for AI computations, like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), have seen immense benefits.

Other tech-infrastructure manufacturers have also experienced an AI-driven boost. Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), a company specializing in computer and server components, largely flew under the radar until this year.

The AI boom has catalyzed a surge in demand for their products, leading to record profits, new partnerships, and expansion plans. Shares of SMCI have more than tripled this year, even following a recent 22% drop after the company released Q4 earnings that surpassed most analyst expectations and included promising forward guidance.

After joining the BUZZ Index two months ago, SMCI has witnessed growing positive investor sentiment, even with the recent share price dip. As of the current August reconstitution and rebalance, SMCI now carries a 0.79% weight in the BUZZ index.

