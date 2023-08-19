Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Putting Michael Burry's Short Bet Into Institutional Context

Aug. 19, 2023 4:58 AM ET
Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
801 Followers

Summary

  • Michael Burry's purchase of $1.6 billion in put options is only somewhat supported by institutional outlook, which is more nuanced.
  • Despite tech valuations declining in private markets, accelerated flows into tech indicate the familiar theme of a survivability bias being factored in.
  • Flows into Chinese equities are rapidly making up for lost ground in 2022 while Indian equities are attracting increased attention.
  • Institutional investors are increasing focus on leveraged products to capture short-term trends.

Concept Of Financial Crisis

wildpixel

Many investors would be aware of the name “Michael Burry”. An eccentric doctor-turned-trader, Michael Burry, shot to fame after correctly predicting the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis that triggered the Great Recession. His decision to short the subprime market made him and his investors

This article was written by

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
801 Followers
Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I lead research at an ETP issuer that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors with various stocks, including some mentioned in this article, underlying them. As an issuer, we don't care how the market moves; our AUM is mostly driven by investor interest in our products.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.