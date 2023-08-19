How Do T-Bills And BIL Stack Vs. Other Asset Classes?

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Higher Federal Reserve rates have led to sharply higher rates on most bonds and fixed-income asset classes. T-bills have been one of the biggest beneficiaries, with rates skyrocketing from effective zero in early 2022, to +5.3% as of today. As rates rise so does investor interest and demand in these securities.

Considering the above, thought to write a quick article comparing t-bills with other fixed-income securities, in light of recent Fed hikes, and possible future cuts.

T-bills currently offer investors competitive yields, but somewhat lower than those of the higher-yielding sub-asset classes, including senior loans and high-yield corporate bonds. Credit quality and interest rate risk / exposure are both very low, leading to an incredibly stable share price, with very little volatility. As t-bills are very short-term securities, they would see negligible price increases from lower rates, but their dividends would decline very rapidly.

In my opinion, the overall risk-return profile of t-bills is currently quite attractive, due to their above-average yields and extremely low level of risk. As such, t-bills are fantastic investment opportunities, and particularly well-suited for more risk-averse investors. Investors seeking higher yields might prefer riskier, higher-yielding securities, while more dovish investors might prefer longer-term securities, to lock-in their yields.

I'll be focusing on the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) for this article, but everything here should apply to most other t-bill funds, and to the securities themselves.

BIL - Peer Comparison and Analysis

Dividends and Dividend Growth

BIL's dividends compare favorably relative to most of its peers, with the fund yielding more than the average bond and treasury, but less than the average high-yield bond and senior loan. The latter two sub-asset classes have much higher credit risk, however. Results for three key yield metrics are as follows.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

A quick explanation of the three yield metrics above.

BIL sports a 3.8% dividend yield, because it has paid 3.8% in dividends these past twelve months. Said figure is a bit lower than prevailing t-bill rates, as rates were lower twelve months ago.

Data by YCharts

BIL sports a 5.1% SEC yield because it received 5.1% in income last month. In other words, t-bill rates were at 5.1% last month.

Data by YCharts

BIL sports a 5.4% yield to maturity, as the fund's underlying holdings are expected to return 5.4% annualized if held until maturity. In other words, t-bill rates currently stand at 5.4% (technically a bit lower, but close enough).

Data by YCharts

Dividend yield, SEC yields, and yield to maturity metrics are all important for investors to consider. BIL's dividends look attractive in all three metrics.

BIL's dividends look particularly attractive right now as the yield curve is inverted, with short-term securities, like t-bills, yielding more than longer-term securities, like most other bonds.

U.S. Treasury Yield Curve

BIL's dividends have seen much stronger growth since early 2022, when the Fed started to hike, too. Growth was in large part due to starting from a very low base, however.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author

BIL's higher dividend growth is also noticeable in the fund's higher dividend yield. BIL's yield increased from effectively 0.0% in early 2022 to 3.8% as of today, a much larger increase than that of the average bond and treasury.

Data by YCharts

Dividend yield growth was higher than investment-grade and high-yield bond funds too, but a bit lower than that of senior loans. Harder to parse on the graph too.

Data by YCharts

BIL's comparatively strong dividends are an important benefit for the fund, and a key advantage relative to peers. Investors can achieve higher income, but only by choosing securities with much higher credit risk. Which brings me to my next point.

Credit Risk

BIL invests in t-bills, which are securities issued by the U.S. Federal Government, the strongest, most credit-worthy institution in the world. Credit risk is effectively nil, as are default rates, barring an unprecedented U.S. default. Due to this, BIL should see negligible losses during downturns and recessions, outperforming high-yield bonds and senior loans. On the other hand, the fund lacks the flight-to-quality effect of treasuries, especially longer-term treasuries, and so should underperform these securities during recessions.

As an example of the above, BIL saw gains of 0.44% during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent recession. Losses were non-existent, even from peak to trough, and total returns vastly outpaced those of its riskier peers. Gains were quite weak, and lower than those of treasury index funds, and broad-based bond funds (which invest quite heavily in treasuries too).

Data by YCharts

BIL's high credit quality is a significant benefit for the fund, and an important advantage relative to some of its peers. More bearish investors might prefer longer-term treasuries, especially those seeking to hedge their equity exposure, however.

Interest Rate Risk / Exposure

BIL invests in t-bills, securities with very low maturities, duration, and interest rate risk / exposure. All of these are significantly lower than average, lower than most other bond sub-asset classes, but roughly comparable to senior loans.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

Lower duration means lower losses when interest rates are rising, with BIL outperforming most of its peers since early 2022, when the Fed started to hike. Senior loans have slightly outperformed, however, although with much higher volatility.

Data by YCharts

Corollary of the above is that BIL should see much lower gains when interest rates decrease. Due to the impact of volatility, credit risk, and rate spreads, it is very difficult to pinpoint an exact period of time during which this occurred (and nothing else). BIL did see much lower gains than its investment-grade peers during 2020, when the Fed slashed rates to combat the pandemic, however.

Data by YCharts

BIL underperformed high-yield bonds and senior loans during said year as well, but that was mostly due to the fund sporting very low dividends at the time.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, lower Fed rates might not necessarily lead to higher bond prices moving forward, as the market is expecting a very aggressive set of rate cuts already, and is pricing securities according.

In my opinion, and considering the above, BIL's low interest rate risk is a net long-term benefit for the fund and its investors. More dovish might disagree.

Overall Risk and Risk-Return Profile

BIL's credit and interest rate risk are both extremely low / negligible , resulting in an incredibly stable fund. BIL's share price has oscillated between $91.30 and $91.8 for the past decade, an incredibly tight range. Most of the oscillations are due to (temporary) retained dividends too, and not really indicative of asset price volatility.

Data by YCharts

BIL's overall level of risk and volatility is much, much lower than that of its peers, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, even though BIL's volatility is lowest in its peer group, its dividends are solidly above-average, as is its dividend growth.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

Considering the above, it seems clear that BIL has the strongest risk-return profile in its peer group, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. In my opinion, BIL's strong risk-return profile outweighs its low interest rate exposure, even after accounting for likely Fed rate cuts. More dovish investors might disagree.

Senior loans do have moderately higher yields, but significantly greater credit risk. I do find their overall risk-return profile to be quite compelling as well, although obviously more tilted towards more aggressive investors.

Conclusion

T-bills currently offer investors above-average yields, very low overall risk, and a very strong overall risk-return profile. As such, and in my opinion, t-bills are fantastic investment opportunities, and particularly well-suited for more risk-averse investors.