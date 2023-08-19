Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DNO ASA (DTNOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 19, 2023 5:12 AM ETDNO ASA (DTNOF), DTNOY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.07K Followers

DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Haakon Sandborg - Chief Financial Officer

Orjan Gjerde - General Manager, DNO North Sea

Jostein Lovas - Communication Manager

Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Teodor Sveen-Nilsen - SpareBank 1 Markets

Nikolas Stefanou - Renaissance Capital

Tom Erik Kristiansen - Pareto Securities

Ina Golikja - Fearnley Securities

Haakon Sandborg

I'll get started then and good morning. Hello, everyone. Welcome now again to our second quarter earnings call. This has been quite an extraordinary and challenging quarter from the end of Q1 basically have had no production in Q2 from our operated assets in Kurdistan. This stands still for our main producing assets has obviously severely impacted our second quarter operational and financial results.

On the other hand, we continue our outstanding exploration success in the North Sea with a large discovery in the Carmen well. Our new West Africa assets are also performing well. So in the current situation, we clearly benefit from having a diversified portfolio in addition to Kurdistan.

Let's go to the next one. Yes. So the production shutdown in Kurdistan that followed from the Iraqi-Turkey, the closure of the Iraqi-Turkey pipeline at the end of March that was due to an arbitration ruling at the time in favor of Iraq against Turkey regarding exports of Kurdish oil. The pipeline closure led to a four-month stop in our production before we receive in partial oil production from the Tawke field in mid-July for sales of our entitlement to local trading companies.

With the build-up of local sales now in Kurdistan, we expect at least a doubling of net production in Q3 from the second quarter, which should again strengthen our results for the current quarter.

Looking at Q2, we had

