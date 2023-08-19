Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASX Limited (ASXFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 19, 2023 5:23 AM ETASX Limited (ASXFF), ASXFY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.07K Followers

ASX Limited (OTCPK:ASXFF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Helen Lofthouse - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Tobin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ed Henning - CLSA

Nigel Pittaway - Citi

Siddharth Parameswaran - JPMorgan

Andrei Stadnik - Morgan Stanley

Kieren Chidgey - Jarden

Simon Fitzgerald - Jefferies

Helen Lofthouse

Good morning and welcome to ASX's Financial Results briefing for the financial year ending 30th of June 2023. Thank you for taking part in this virtual presentation. I hope you are safe and well wherever you are joining us.

My name is Helen Lofthouse and I am the Managing Director and CEO of ASX. I am delighted to be presenting these results, and joining me today is ASX's Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Tobin.

I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation, who are the traditional custodians of the country where I am speaking today. We recognize their continuing connection to the land and waters and thank them for protecting this coastline and its ecosystems. We pay our respects to elders past and present and extend that respect to any First Nations people with us today.

Today's presentation will cover four topics, and Andrew and I will take your questions at the end. I'll begin with an overview of the FY'23 results and our near-term focus areas. Andrew will then provide a detailed view of our FY'23 financial performance, including a view of each line of business. Following that, I will update you on how we are tracking on our strategic pillars, and I'll provide some observations on the market outlook and its implications for ASX. We will finish with Q&A.

You will hear about three key themes at the start of today's presentation. I will provide some

