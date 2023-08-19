Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Knowles Corporation Is Highly Profitable, But Investors Should Be Price Sensitive

Aug. 19, 2023 7:17 AM ETKnowles Corporation (KN)
Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
979 Followers

Summary

  • Volumes are declining due to weak demand and high customer inventories.
  • Profit margins have recently improved thanks to productivity initiatives and some restructuring efforts.
  • The company's balance sheet is virtually debt-free, as net debt is just $3 million.
  • The company is ready to carry out significant acquisitions in the foreseeable future.
  • The recent share price decline represents a good opportunity for investors, but averaging down is highly advisable as the P/S ratio is still slightly above the average of the past few years.
Reconocimiento de voz con teléfonos inteligentes.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The past few quarters have left a bittersweet feeling among Knowles Corporation's (NYSE:KN) shareholders, with investors remaining cautious as the share price has declined by 31% since January 2022. Although efficiency improvement initiatives and fixed cost reductions have recently produced

This article was written by

Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
979 Followers
Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.