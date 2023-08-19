Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks and bonds both fell for the week as healthy economic data drove the narrative that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, though prices stabilized on Friday. After settling Thursday at its highest level since November 2007, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell back below 4.3% but still logged its fifth straight week of gains. The steady rise in yields is making investors nervous because past surges have at times proved destabilizing for markets. With the 10-year yield still well below the level of short-term rates set by the Fed, some analysts see room for the benchmark rate to keep climbing. Among the major stock market indices this week, the S&P 500 posted a 2.1% decline to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks, the Dow Jones dropped 2.2% for its biggest weekly loss since March, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.6% to a 10-week low. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of next week's major stock market events.

A deluge of 13F filings was published on Monday, giving investors a chance to see what hedge funds with at least $100M in assets under management bought and sold during Q2. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) added new holdings in homebuilders like D.R. Horton (DHI), NVR (NVR), and Lennar (LEN) - sending the stocks higher - while reducing and divesting stakes in Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Chevron (CVX) and McKesson (MCK). Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management ditched positions in bank stocks and Alibaba (BABA), while investors also eyed reports from David Tepper's Appaloosa and Elliott Management, among others. Note that long positions, and call and put options, are disclosed in the filings, though shorts aren't included in the statements. (52 comments)

Barbie became Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) highest-ever grossing domestic movie this week, topping $537M at the box office to overtake Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. "After a tough stretch for movie theaters during the pandemic... foot traffic for theaters and music venues rose 29.5% last month," noted Naveen Jaggi, President of Retail Advisory Services at JLL. Barbie is also not showing any sign of losing steam as it appears on track to be 2023's highest-grossing film. A major driver of its success has been Warner Bros.' advertising prowess, which SA analyst Andrew Dessy said is a "nice preview to the power of this recently combined media conglomerate." (35 comments)

Bond yields continued to rise across the board, extending an upswing that began nearly three months ago at the beginning of the summer. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury (US10Y) closed at 4.25% on Wednesday, marking the highest level since 2008. It followed the release of the latest FOMC minutes, which stressed that additional interest rate hikes might be needed. Investors are still sizing up how rising yields compare with stock valuations, but the immediate consequences might be more apparent in the housing market. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages topped 7% on the latest developments, marking the highest level seen in more than 20 years. (24 comments)

Investors also digested a slew of big-box retailer earnings, capped off by industry heavyweight Walmart (WMT). Despite a set of strong results, shares of the latter declined as U.S. comparable store sales growth slowed and management struck a cautious tone on consumer spending. Meanwhile, Target (TGT) and Home Depot (HD) advanced following profit beats, while discount retail chain TJX (TJX) jumped on increased customer traffic as many hunted for better deals. While there are fears about pressures on shoppers' wallets, U.S. July retail sales powered past estimates to rise 0.7% M/M, with consumers continuing to show financial resilience. (6 comments)

It was only a year ago that Beijing touted a new world order, but things appear to be unraveling fast. Exports, manufacturing activity and property prices are sliding in China, which has decided to stop reporting the country's rising youth unemployment rate, while a worsening debt crisis and deflationary spiral are threatening the economy. The world's most indebted property developer, China Evergrande (OTC:EGRNF), also filed for bankruptcy protection this week, while Country Garden (OTCPK:CTRYF) has been in the spotlight after missing dollar-denominated debt payments. Besides debt problems, there are also structural issues at play - such as slowing urbanization and a shrinking population - meaning policymakers might have to prepare for an extended period of weaker growth. (30 comments)