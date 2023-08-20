Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Investors will look to regroup next week after three straight weeks of declines for the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index amid rising concerns over higher Treasury yields and inflation. The market weakness came right in front of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium, which will be a key focus for investors and include a speech by Jerome Powell. Seeking Alpha analyst Gary Gambino advised readers that they should not expect any big surprises to come out of the conference. "The Fed will probably restate its intent to keep interest rates high for an extended period to make sure inflation does not flare up again," he previewed. Early in the week, global flash PMI prints, U.S. durable goods orders, and European sentiment indicators will give economists more data points to analyze. Meanwhile, on the earnings front, reports from Nvidia (NVDA) (analysis), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) (analysis), and Snowflake (SNOW) (earnings breakdown) will be closely watched. On the labor front, the United Auto Workers union set a vote for next week on authorizing their leaders to call for strikes against Detroit automakers Stellantis (STLA), Ford (F), and General Motors Company (GM). Union President Shawn Fain said in a recent statement that talks are moving slowly and have yet to get to wages and other economic issues. Traders could also see the AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) 1-for-10 reverse stock split and subsequent APE (NYSE:APE) unit conversion finally make it to the finish line.



Earnings spotlight: Monday, August 21 - Zoom Video (ZM) and Nordson (NDSN).



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 22 - Lowe's (LOW), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), Baidu (BIDU), Medtronic (MDT), Macy's (M), and Toll Brothers (TOL).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, August 23 - Nvidia (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI), Snowflake (SNOW), Autodesk (ADSK), Splunk (SPLK), and Foot Locker (FL).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, August 24 - Intuit (INTU), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), NetEase (NTES), Workday (WDAY), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Gap (GPS), Affirm (AFRM), and Marvell Technology (MRVL).

IPO and spinoff watch: No new IPOs are currently scheduled to price in the week ahead. Analysts could post ratings for the first time on Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM), Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT), ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO), Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS), Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR), and SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) following the expiration of the quiet periods for the stocks. Instacart (ICART) could also file for its long-awaited IPO on the Nasdaq, according to reports.



Jackson Hole preview: The Federal Reserve's Economic Policy Symposium will take place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from August 24-26. The topic of this year's retreat to the Tetons is "Structural Shifts in the Global Economy." All eyes will be on how Fed officials react to the strength of the economy and potential inflation risks just a few weeks ahead of the September meeting. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver an update that relies heavily on recent data, including the recent CPI numbers and core PCE inflation report. Powell is expected to highlight some of the progress made in combating inflation, but stay on script with his most recent commentary about the need to stay vigilant. UBS thinks Powell leaves enough of a hawkish edge that the door remains open to more rate hikes, even though the firm is confident he will stop well short of putting an interest rate hike on the table for September. Bank of America said Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's commitment to its 2% inflation target and to push back - implicitly or explicitly - against the degree of rate hikes that markets are pricing for next year. BofA said it would be surprised to see any large shift in Fed communications around the neutral rate at Jackson Hole, given that there is significant uncertainty around estimates of this rate. If the Fed were to signal expectations for a higher neutral rate, it would likely be interpreted by the market as hawkish since it implies higher overnight rates to slow the economy.



Quant ratings: Stocks with recent quant rating changes include General Motors (GM) to Strong Buy from Hold, Post Holdings (POST) to Strong Buy from Buy, and Telos Corporation (TLS) to Sell from Hold. See the stocks with the very highest rated Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.