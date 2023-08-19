Turning Bullish On Tecnoglass After Large Correction
Summary
- Tecnoglass stock has dropped 35% in the past month, which puts the starting valuation at a much more favorable level.
- Q2 earnings were strong, though traders are seemingly more concerned about the future outlook than current results.
- The dip in gross margins suggests the construction boom is winding down, but Tecnoglass seems reasonably priced even assuming more modest margins.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
It's amazing how quickly things can change in the financial markets. Just a month ago, I cautioned that shares of Colombian glass and window manufacturer Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) appeared to be fully valued ahead of a potential slowdown in the construction industry. Shares have since gotten walloped, with the stock dropping a quick 35%. Indeed, the company has now given up almost all of its 2023 year-to-date gains:
While I think the market was too optimistic when the stock was in the $50s, this may be turning into an overreaction in the other direction. Here's why I'm moving back to a buy rating for Tecnoglass stock.
Q2 Earnings Were Strong
On August 8th, Tecnoglass reported its Q2 earnings. These came in better than expected. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beat by 5 cents. Revenues of $225 million were way ahead of the expectation for $209 million of revenues; the $225 million figure also represented 33% year-over-year growth.
That said, we should take these results with a grain of salt. There was never all that much doubt that Tecnoglass would have strong results in 2023, as there is already a large backlog of orders in place. The question is more around where 2024 and 2025 results will end up as higher interest rates and a potentially flagging South Florida economy start to hit new construction demand.
Regardless, the Q2 numbers were well ahead of expectations and showed that the business still has strong momentum behind it. So, why did the stock sell off double digits on the seemingly favorable earnings results?
I believe the answer has to do with gross margins. Here is Tecnoglass' gross margin evolution since being a publicly-traded company (note that this is annual not quarterly figures):
As you can see, the firm has enjoyed a tremendous surge in margins since 2020, with a nearly 2,000 basis point improvement in results. This is the fundamental reason why Tecnoglass went from being a single-digit to $50 stock. It's great selling more products -- people always like top-line growth -- but where you really get the exponential earnings growth comes from selling more products at higher margins.
However, I don't believe this gross profit margin expansion will be a permanent feature. Tecnoglass does have some proprietary technology and patents which insulate it from commodity pricing effects. Still, for many customers, buying decisions will be made primarily on price. A huge move up in margins potentially opens the door for more production at rival firms to try to steal back some of that margin.
In addition, the roaring hot housing market of the past few years and shortages of inputs, including windows, gave firms like Tecnoglass a great deal of pricing power. I suspect in a more normal economy, let alone a recession, gross margins settle back toward 40% instead of the recent 50%+ figures Tecnoglass was producing.
To that point, we saw the first signs of this in the Q2 earnings release. Tecnoglass' gross margin was 48.7% This was up from 43.5% in the same quarter of 2022. Note, however, that it was down sharply from Q1 of 2023, where Tecnoglass earned a record high profit margin of 53.2%.
Here is quarterly gross margin data for Tecnoglass:
- Q1 2022: 44.8%
- Q2 2022: 43.5%
- Q3 2022: 52.2%
- Q4 2022: 52.2%
- Q1 2023: 53.2%
- Q2 2023: 48.7%
This quarter's 48.7% gross margin is still tremendous, and far above what Tecnoglass was earning prior to the pandemic. However, it is a sharp break from the past nine months of results, suggesting that Tecnoglass is starting to see the pricing picture turn a bit less favorable. That's entirely to be expected as interest rates continue to push higher and the Miami economy's strength continues to taper off.
There was some pushback on my prior article around whether Miami -- a key Tecnoglass market -- is actually slowing down or not. I'd point to things such as construction employment as showing that the momentum is waning:
I'd point out that there have been media reports that construction loans are becoming more difficult to obtain in the market as well. As a Financial Times article notes:
"[T]he torrid growth in Miami property prices has slowed. Prices are still inching up, although the volume of sales has fallen and brokers say it is now taking longer to close deals."
All this to say that I believe Tecnoglass stock was priced at peak cyclical bullishness a month ago, and shares have sold off in August as investors digest the slowing market and the renewed rise in interest rates. Further to that point, after rallying all year, homebuilding stocks moved significantly lower last week as mortgage rates rattled sentiment:
What's Tecnoglass Worth In A Slowing Market?
Here are the current analyst earnings projections for TGLS stock:
I personally would assume slightly lower revenue growth in 2024 -- backlog is still strong but I expect it to rapidly lose steam given higher interest rates and the softening South Florida economy. So, let's say $900 million of revenue in 2024, up a bit from this year but well off the recent growth rate. And I assume a gross margin of 44%, which is still far above where it was prior to 2020 but reflects a more mid-cycle rather than boom period sort of pricing environment.
As per my calculations, this would result in Tecnoglass generating about $170 million of net income next year, which would be a modest dip from the $202 million earned over the past 12 months, though still ahead of the $156 million it earned in fiscal year 2022. This would result in a 2024 earnings per share figure of approximately $3.54.
With the stock at $34 as of this writing, this would put Tecnoglass at just under 10x my estimate of 2024 earnings. And I believe my estimate bakes in a much more prudent and conservative economic outlook than what the consensus is currently modeling.
There is risk to the downside; perhaps gross margins go plunging back into the 30s in a full-on recession scenario. And top-line revenues might fail to grow at all next year if a bigger credit crunch emerges. That said, using fairly cautious numbers on my part -- well below current street estimates -- still gets Tecnoglass to being a touch under 10x forward earnings.
I think that's a reasonable price to pay for a company that has shown strong historical growth and whose management team has earned increasing respect in the marketplace albeit in a cyclical industry and with a potential Colombian political risk discount. Tecnoglass has a durable competitive advantage from its favorable location, shipping rates, and low-cost manufacturing capabilities. I expect the company to be significantly larger in five and ten years than it is today, and that should give adequate room for significant share price appreciation from here.
That said, the firm's big dip in gross margin this quarter was a stark reminder that the company had previously been benefitting from a construction boom, and that boom period now appears to be ending. Investors will need to prepare for more normal economic conditions and perhaps even a bust depending on where interest rates end up. Expect Tecnoglass shares to remain volatile in coming months as investors digest the changing economic cycle. But for investors with a multiple year time horizon, I now see TGLS stock as offering an attractive risk/reward profile once again.
If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.
This article was written by
Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments