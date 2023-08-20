Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JEPI: Go Overweight As Volatility Kicks Up

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.3K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF generates alpha during market volatility and has outperformed the S&P 500 in August.
  • JEPI has significant assets under management and a low expense ratio, making it an attractive option for investors.
  • The fund's portfolio is diversified and has a lower standard deviation compared to the S&P 500, making it a potentially less volatile investment option.
  • As rates creep higher and with underperformance among mega-cap tech stocks, JEPI should outperform in my view.
  • I outline key price levels to monitor on the chart.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has been around for more than three years now. We have some idea of how the fund performs relative to the S&P 500 through a few market cycles since Q2

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.3K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

g
garyt01
Today, 9:12 AM
Premium
Comments (369)
Trailing 12-month Dividend yield of 10% cannot be relied upon to project forward what the next 12 months will be. I sold my shares as the dividend keeps shrinking. I have warned about this before. I say quit quoting a yield of 10% until the dividend improves, if it does. Right now, a future yield of is just wishing.
C
CB91
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (354)
@garyt01 Gary, the fund managers have said many times over and over that the stated yield will be between 6-8%. Dont expect any more. If that type of yield is not suitable for your situation then you did the right thing. Sold and moved on. I will say, that if you are chasing a higher yield than this you are likely to get burned. During times of higher volatility the fund will yield into the the 10%+ range. I like the fact that during market panic this fund gushes cash into my account and still does this at a slightly lower level during normal times.
s
sme20
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (5.3K)
@garyt01 You fail to recognize that the market value was rising the whole time the volatility stagnated and thus the distribution was less. Bottom line, the overall total return is well in excess of the 6% to 8% expected of the fund, so it continues to outperform expectations. Thus why 28 billion invested and growing. It bogles my mind why someone would rather chase 17% cash flow yield in an asset that losses 20% per year in market valuation, but too many authors on SA do just that. JEPI is solid and performing above expectations, period.
Jake Goldi profile picture
Jake Goldi
Today, 9:07 AM
Premium
Comments (426)
Well explained. Thanks!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.