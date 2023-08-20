Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America: Buy Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.22K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America recently announced a 9% dividend hike, it will go ex-dividend on August 31.
  • You'll need to own Bank of America before August 31 if you hope to collect its upcoming dividend.
  • Buying this stock before its ex-dividend date could be a smart move.
  • The bank has a high level of liquidity and is not at risk of failure.
  • Bank of America's dividend payout is relatively safe, with low payout ratios and high overall financial strength.
The Prince Of Wales Attends The Inaugural Terra Carta Seal Awards

Brian Moynihan

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images News

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) recently announced a 9% dividend hike. The holder of record date for the stock is September 1, and the ex-dividend date is August 31. If you wish to grab Bank of America’s upcoming dividend, you’ll

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.22K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Mr. Value profile picture
Mr. Value
Today, 2:24 AM
Premium
Comments (271)
Good article. BAC does have the excess lower rate HTM securities on its balance sheet compared to its peers. Probably why it hasn’t performed as well as them regarding stock price. While not a risk if they can hold to maturity and reinvest at higher rates, the concern becomes greater in a bank run scenario where they would be forced to sell them at a loss
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.