Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Washington Federal Stock Now Looks Cheap Amid Wider Bank Worries

Aug. 20, 2023 3:06 AM ETWashington Federal, Inc. (WAFD)1 Comment
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • Washington Federal shares have been largely flat in the two years since I initially covered the bank, with that mainly coming as a result of recent turbulence in the industry.
  • The bank faces the same headwinds as peers. Funding costs are up, net interest income is down, and asset quality is bound to deteriorate to some degree from here.
  • As a result, and near-term uncertainty notwithstanding, these shares now look much cheaper than they did a couple of years ago.

WaFd Bank in Washington Federal Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I didn't see much value in the shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) when initially covering this regional bank a couple of years ago. The stock hasn't been up to much since then, though it

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.03K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

wildpitcher profile picture
wildpitcher
Today, 3:27 AM
Premium
Comments (10.8K)
I can see one of their branches from my living room. Good bank.

Long WAFD

Dave
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.