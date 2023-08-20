Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: Hengrui Out-Licenses Novel Anti-Inflammatory To One Bio In $1 Billion Deal

Aug. 20, 2023 3:50 AM ETARQT, GDTC, ONBI, SMMT
ChinaBio Today
Summary

  • Jiangsu Hengrui Pharma out-licensed global rights for an anti-inflammatory drug to ONE Bio in a $1 billion deal.
  • Shanghai Sangon Biotech raised $290 million in funding from private investors.
  • Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharma in-licensed China-SE Asia rights to a topical steroid-free therapy for skin diseases from Arcutis in a $94 million deal.

Deals and Financings

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharma (SHA: 600275) out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for a novel anti-inflammatory to ONE Bio (OTC:ONBI) of Florida in a $1 billion deal (see story). SHR-1905 is an anti-TSLP

ChinaBio Today
ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools.

