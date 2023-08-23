Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marqeta: Solid Foundation On Which To Build

Aug. 23, 2023 8:30 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Marqeta recently announced the renewal of its partnership with Block.
  • While some pundits claim Marqeta's business concentration is nearly 80% Block, the reality is that true concentration is closer to 50/50 following this renewal.
  • Furthermore, Marqeta is still arguably a top five next-gen FinTech business on earth, implying that it will grow rapidly in the years ahead atop its renewed foundation.
  • With $1.4B in cash, no debt, and a stabilized, foundational book of business, as well as a repaired Go To Market motion, I believe Marqeta should be a $10/share stock today, were the market truly efficient.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Beating the Market get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Man making a contactless payment to the waitress at a restaurant

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

In summary, I'm happy with all we have accomplished this year. We have renewed our partnership with Cash App, Afterpay, and 50% of our non-Block volume. We significantly reduced our operating costs and solved our

Get started with us today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15K Followers
Beating The Market buys businesses it likes and understands.
These mostly include businesses in consumer discretionary, FinTech, and software.
Here is a snapshot of my performance over the last half decade or so: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MQ, CPNG, SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.