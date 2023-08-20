da-kuk

The Company

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) is a $710-million market cap prominent hybrid distributor that links devices to the cloud, driving growth for partners in hardware, SaaS, connectivity, and cloud services. The company collaborates with top suppliers to offer technology solutions in mobility, barcode, POS, payments, security, unified communications, and more. Operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, and the UK, it has 2 operating segments, according to the latest 10-Q filing:

Specialty Technology Solutions [59% of total sales]: Offers solutions for mobile computing, data capture, POS, security, and networking. Modern Communications & Cloud [41%]: Provides services like voice, video, data networking, and cloud solutions for various industries.

The company reported its third fiscal quarter results on May 11, 2023.

In the Specialty Technology Solutions segment, SCSC's net sales saw a 12% YoY increase; the gross profit rose by 7% YoY. Key growth drivers included devices for productivity, automation, and customer experience, with sales in data networking, barcode scanners and printers, and physical security performing well.

Although net sales decreased by 7% YoY in the Modern Communications and Cloud segment, gross profit increased by 3%. Networking remained strong, but lower sales in communications hardware were balanced by growth in Cisco sales, federal business, and cybersecurity.

On a consolidated basis, sales increased by 5% YoY, exceeding market expectations. Adjusted EBITDA reached $45.7 million, a record $178.4 million for the trailing 12 months. Gross profit increased 5% year-over-year to $112 million, with a gross profit margin of 12.6%.

Liquidity on the balance sheet appears to be sufficient to continue operations without undue credit risk.

If you look at the historical perspective, you will see that SCSC stock has fallen 15.3% over the last 10 years. I explain this by two points in particular.

The company's business has been quite low-margin to date. Although sales have grown by about 32.2% over the past 10 years, EBIT margins have always been between 2% and 4% during that time. Such low operating margins led to frequent net losses in the face of uncertainty, which accordingly deterred investors. Faced with uncertainty about growth and maintaining an adequate return on capital, investors valued SCSC at an increasingly lower P/E ratio each year, and this multiple contraction led to a decline in the share price.

But over the past 10 years, SCSC's earnings per share have increased ~188% thanks to systematic buybacks, which apparently has not been enough to support share price growth (for the reasons described above).

SCSC definitely needs new growth drivers and better cost management, which should theoretically allow it to expand its margins and get a higher valuation.

From the Q3 presentation, you can see that SCSC's end markets are forecast to have quite good growth rates for both of its operating segments (only 2 end markets have a forecast growth rate below 5%):

Last quarter, ScanSource provided an updated outlook for the full fiscal year FY2023, aiming to achieve adjusted EBITDA of at least $182 million, a positive operating cash flow, and maintaining a year-over-year sales growth of at least 6.5%. The company projected an effective tax rate of approximately 28%. Despite challenges in the on-premise communications business, they remained confident in the growth potential of their cloud offerings, highlighting UCaaS and CCaaS as key drivers.

During the Q3 earnings call, an analyst inquired about ScanSource's relatively optimistic Q4 projection, despite some industry peers anticipating higher declines. Steve Jones [the CFO] indicated that the Q4 outlook was a reflection of their position five weeks into the quarter, suggesting that their guidance was aligned with the ongoing macro environment. Steve emphasized that their balanced portfolio strategy allowed them to adapt to market movements.

Perhaps SCSC will manage to grow faster than its market peers in the next few quarters. But it seems to me that it would be better to wait for the first really positive results in terms of margin expansion and growth acceleration before stepping in.

But what about the company's valuation?

SCSC Is Undervalued But For A Reason

If you look at Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, you'll see that SCSC has a solid "A" Valuation rating, with key multiples significantly behind the entire IT sector:

But one multiplier clouds the picture considerably - that's the PEG metric that actually weighs P/E on bottom-line growth. ScanSource's key FWD growth metrics like revenue and EBITDA look OK, but when we look at FCF/sh or ROE growth, there are certain issues. Again, low margins make the company's business riskier than its peers. In addition, the recent increase in debt burden - interest expense rose 280% year-over-year in the third quarter of FY2023 - more or less justifies the current discount to valuation metrics (even though liquidity looks ample).

In their EPS forecasts, Wall Street analysts do not expect astronomical growth rates up to FY2025 (CAGR = 4.26%). Multiple contraction is likely to continue: P/E is expected to fall to ~6.6x by FY2025, while the implied P/S is expected to remain constant at 0.19x. Unless SCSC manages to change something about its marginality, these forecasts seem quite reasonable to me.

The Bottom Line

The main conclusion I came to after my analysis: SCSC is cheap for a reason.

Yes, the company has a number of growth pillars - the growth of its end markets at least looks quite promising. But that hasn't been enough to make the share price rise so far.

The company is actively buying back its shares, which has led to very good growth in EPS over the past 10 years. But this growth has been accompanied by uncertainty and the vulnerability of the business to various types of crises during this period, which has led to sharp declines in profitability [from time to time] due to low margins.

The company will report for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 on August 22 (pre-market). It will be interesting to see what financials it will present and what management will say. If its previous relatively more positive guidance than its peers becomes a reality, then SCSC may be considered for purchase due to its low multiples. But if everything looks the same as it has so far, then it's a clear pass for me.

That's why I'm rating the stock a "Hold" this time around and waiting for its fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter report.

