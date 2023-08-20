Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Electronic Arts: The Recent Drop Created A Good Entry Point

Aug. 20, 2023 7:33 AM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)ATVI, CCOEY, NTDOY
SM Investor
Summary

  • Electronic Arts' stock price dropped after lower-than-expected net bookings in 1Q FY24, but the company's financial results were strong overall.
  • EA is set to launch new games, including EA SPORTS FC24 and EA SPORTS NHL24, which could boost net bookings.
  • To improve its competitiveness in the gaming industry, EA increased its R&D, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses in the past three years.
  • EA's gross profit margin is higher than its peers, and I expect its profit margin to improve to the levels it was three years ago.

Game Maker Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Hosts Its Annual Press Conference In Los Angeles

Kevork Djansezian

After Electronic Arts (EA), an American video game company, which is the producer of known video games such as FIFA, The Sims, Need for Speed, Battlefield, Madden NFL, Apex Legends, and lots of other video games, published its 1Q FY24 financial

This article was written by

SM Investor
SM Investor focuses on medium to long-term investments, analyzing companies' financial metrics such as cash flow, growth, and valuation. As financial analysts with real market education and experience, we cover diversified portfolios including growth and value equities, and dividend stocks (including IREITs and RICs). Our approach involves using diversified value investing strategies to identify profitable companies with strong financials and low risks at bargain prices.It is important to note that SM Investor has a partnership with Sara Vaez, a financial analyst who holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from Illinois State University, USA. This collaboration enhances our analysis by incorporating economic factors and their impact on companies' operations and financials.

