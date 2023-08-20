Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGNC: A Hefty 15% Yield Against A Chaotic Post-Pandemic Zeitgeist

Aug. 20, 2023 7:39 AM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), AGNCL, AGNCN
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.3K Followers

Summary

  • AGNC now yields 15% on the back of monthly cash dividends that have remained stable at $0.12 per share for the last three years.
  • The mREIT's tangible net book value has faced pressure in recent years but is showing signs of stability.
  • With the dividend fully covered by EPS, AGNC is set to remain a critical source of income as the current rate hike cycle enters its final phase.

Sunny Day in San Jose

Keith Lance/E+ via Getty Images

There is a French expression marcher sur la tête which roughly translates to it's as logical as walking on the head. It in many ways encapsulates the current period of the US capital markets with REITs

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.3K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

